Arts & Entertainment ‘Odyssey’ causes all-nighters at Georgia theater, bookstore sales increase The Christopher Nolan film has grossed more than $900 million worldwide since its July debut. Moviegoers watch previews before a screening of “The Odyssey,” presented in IMAX 70mm film, at the Regal Mall of Georgia on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Buford. The theater has been open for 24 hours Thursday through Monday since the film’s release. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Kaitlyn Harvey 3 hours ago Share

On a recent Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., when many people were just waking up, more than 200 moviegoers filled the IMAX theater at the Regal Mall of Georgia in Buford to catch the year’s biggest movie. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” — which was released in the U.S. on July 17 — gives a brooding take on Homer’s epic with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland. The movie was the first to be entirely filmed with IMAX cameras. The prime way to see the movie is through 70mm IMAX — delivering an ultrasharp, massive physical film image with a taller aspect ratio that reveals up to 40% more picture than cropped digital or standard digital screens. While immersive, the experience is slightly inaccessible, with only 25 theaters in the U.S. offering the experience.

Moviegoers enter the cinema at the Regal Mall of Georgia to watch “The Odyssey” on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Buford. The prime way to see the movie is through 70mm IMAX. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Regal Cinemas at the Mall of Georgia is the only 70mm IMAX theater in the state. The theater has been open for 24 hours Thursday through Monday since the film’s release because of high demand. In addition to multiple standard screenings each day, the theater also offers several IMAX screenings, including one at 7:30 a.m. daily and one at 3:15 a.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Some IMAX screenings have been booking out weeks in advance. “I’ve been wanting to see it for some time,” said Serena White from Newnan, who attended a recent sold-out 7:30 a.m. IMAX screening with her friend, Nana Andoh. “I’ve been wanting to ideally see it the way that it’s intended. Any time to see it at was pretty inconvenient, or just no seats available.”

White and Andoh said it was worth waking up early for “The Odyssey” screening.

“As much thought as this film puts into the scenery, I think coming here just for even that little extra little bit of aspect ratio adds more to the experience,” Andoh said. Moviegoers take their seats before a screening of “The Odyssey.” Regal Cinemas at the Mall of Georgia is the only 70mm IMAX theater in the state. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) An IMAX 70mm film projector shows “The Odyssey” inside the Regal Mall of Georgia on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Some IMAX screenings have been booking out weeks in advance. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Not all theatergoers shared the sentiment. “I was not impressed by the IMAX aspect ratio, by the speakers, by the screen size,” Cooper Lee, who also attended a 7:30 a.m. showing, said. “I just don’t think it added a whole lot for the price of the ticket being so much higher than a normal movie ticket.” The ticket to view the film in 70mm IMAX is about double what a standard ticket costs.

Lee said his main complaint about the movie was that it took itself too seriously, and he wanted it to get “a little more silly.” “It felt too real for a story about gods and monsters,” Lee said. Charles Platter, a professor at the University of Georgia in the classics department, listed several ways where the film deviated from the original epic. He thought the movie was great, but noted that he’s not the target audience. “The target audience is people who know something about the ‘Odyssey,’ but don’t know very much,” Platter said. “They’re not people who have taught it 50 times like I have.” Platter believes the story still draws interest 3,000 years after being written because of its sense of adventure and interesting characters.

The draw doesn’t just live in the theater. Resale bookstore Atlanta Vintage Books has bought new copies of the book to meet demand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Vintage Books (@atlantavintagebooks) “(Classics) is usually a popular section, but it’s been a lot more popular since the movie came out,” Michele Bolgla, manager of Atlanta Vintage Books, said. Bolgla said customers are likely visiting the classics section because of the film, but could also be wanting to engage in more classic literature like Homer’s “The Iliad” and Dante’s “Inferno.” “It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from, what nationality, what part of the world. It’s human tales,” Bolgla said. “I think that what’s nice is people are picking up physical books about it right now.”