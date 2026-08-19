Arts & Entertainment Bret Michaels says his audiences should expect no less than a good time ‘It’s all about the party,’ says the longtime rocker, who brings his Live and Amplified tour to Sugar Hill on Friday. “I just try to keep on doing what I love," says Poison frontman Bret Michaels. "I’m still making music.” (Courtesy of Bret Michaels)

By Ed Condran – Last Word Features 14 minutes ago Share

“Nothin’ But a Good Time” isn’t just the title of one of Poison’s most popular singles. It’s the phrase Bret Michaels lives by onstage during his Live and Amplified tour. Michaels, 63, is always having fun. The veteran rocker, who hits metro Atlanta for a gig at Sugar Hill’s the Bowl at Sugar Hill on Friday, possesses extraordinary energy. The charismatic former host of VH1’s “Rock of Love” bounces all over the stage during his shows. “It’s just the way I am,” Michaels said in a recent interview. “I’m doing what I love, and it’s fun.” Rocker Bret Michaels will perform at the Bowl at Sugar Hill on Friday. (AP file photo) Michaels’ set is filled with feel-good sing-along songs such as Poison’s “Unskinny Bop,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me.” Poison sold more than 40 million albums during the ’80s. But the hair metal bubble was pricked by grunge in 1991. Many of his peers were bitter, but not Michaels

“I accepted that was part of rock ‘n’ roll,” Michaels said. “First of all, I loved Nirvana’s music and the other bands that came out of Seattle. We (Poison) took Alice in Chains on its first arena tour. I loved everything about Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ I loved the video. I loved the song. To me, ‘Teen Spirit’ sounded like a new version of ‘Wild Thing.’ I learned to adapt during the ’90s. You shift. You have to make changes on the fly and take chances.” The biggest risk Michaels took was taking part in “Celebrity Apprentice,” which he won in 2010. “When I was in the middle of working on “Rock of Love,” I was asked to do “Celebrity Apprentice,” Michaels said. “People around me said, ‘You’re nuts. Why would you take a risk like that? A lot of people look really bad on that show.’ But that challenge was a turn on to me. I’m from Pennsylvania and come from a family of veterans. We’re always up for a firefight. It’s not that I don’t have fear. I just have enough courage to move forward.” Michaels clearly wasn’t intimidated by “Apprentice” CEO Donald Trump.

“I was up for the challenge,” Michaels said. “When I was on the show, I was what every entrepreneur should be. I was focused. I kept my eyes on the prize. I was totally focused on winning. I tried to be the best listener. It worked. I won.”

Of course, Michaels was victorious. The type 1 diabetic is a survivor who finds a way to overcome obstacles. Even a subarachnoid hemorrhage and a hole in his heart failed to stop the gritty vocalist-guitarist. “I just keep on going,” Michaels said. “I just try to keep on doing what I love. I’m still making music.” Bret Michaels fondly recalls Poison working its way up from playing sparsely attended bars. "You learn real quick what it takes to win people over one by one," he says. (Courtesy of Bret Michaels) Even though Michaels is touring solo, he remains connected with his Poison bandmates. The band enjoyed a successful tour that stopped at Truist Park in 2022. “We grew up together playing in basements,” Michaels said. “Kids in the Northeastern part of the country don’t play in garages as much as basements because it’s too cold to play in a garage during the winter. We developed a bond then.” Michaels appreciated that early success since it came after years of paying his dues performing in empty bars.