Atlanta artist 6lack appears to cancel world tour, including hometown stop

Atlanta rapper and singer6lack has seemingly canceled his upcoming world tour. The trek, titled “10 Years of 6lack,” was supposed to begin Sept. 8 in Oslo, Norway, and end Dec. 11 in Minneapolis. Links to each date listed on his website indicate that the shows have been canceled.
He was set to perform at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on Nov. 15. A listing for the show no longer appears on the venue’s website.
A message on the Ticketmaster page for the Atlanta show said the concert was canceled and that refunds would be issued for purchased tickets once funds were received from the event organizer.
6lack has not publicly addressed the apparent cancellation. Calls, text messages and emails from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the artist’s label, publicist, Coca-Cola Roxy and Live Nation, which runs the Atlanta venue and is promoting the tour, weren’t returned.
On Tuesday, fans took to social media and Reddit to address their frustration and concern with the presumed move.
“I saw him twice in 2017, and it was a genuinely awesome show, this is a bummer,” one Reddit user wrote.
“Just cancel a whole tour and not say one word about it??,” another wrote in the comments under a post on 6lack’s Instagram.
“I truly hope everything is ok with you,” someone added in the Instagram comments.
Artist 6lack, the East Atlanta crooner whose real name is Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr., was scheduled to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his popular debut album “Free 6lack” on tour. (Tyson Horne/AJC 2019)
The East Atlanta crooner, whose real name is Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr., was scheduled to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his popular debut album “Free 6lack” on tour. He dropped his fourth studio album, “Love Is the New Gangsta,” featuring Atlanta rappers Young Thug and 2 Chainz, in May.
The album continued 6lack’s penchant for making moody R&B chronicling his mental health journey, yielding warm reviews from fans online. He announced the “10 Years of 6lack” tour shortly after. Tickets went on sale May 29.
Last year, 6lack earned his fifth Grammy nomination for best melodic rap performance for his contributionson “Wholeheartedly,” a feature with fellow Atlanta artist JID. The award went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther.”
“I would say that’s the main thing that Atlanta has done for me — exposing me to an ocean of favorite artists and people from different sides of towns and culture and lingo and fashion and it’s so many things that you can pick up when you grow up here,” 6lack previously told the AJC about his Atlanta roots.