Arts & Entertainment Atlanta artist 6lack appears to cancel world tour, including hometown stop The Grammy nominee’s tour was supposed to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut album. Atlanta artist 6lack performs at Music Midtown in Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (Tyson Horne/AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 46 minutes ago Share

Atlanta rapper and singer 6lack has seemingly canceled his upcoming world tour. The trek, titled “10 Years of 6lack,” was supposed to begin Sept. 8 in Oslo, Norway, and end Dec. 11 in Minneapolis. Links to each date listed on his website indicate that the shows have been canceled. He was set to perform at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on Nov. 15. A listing for the show no longer appears on the venue’s website. A message on the Ticketmaster page for the Atlanta show said the concert was canceled and that refunds would be issued for purchased tickets once funds were received from the event organizer.

6lack has not publicly addressed the apparent cancellation. Calls, text messages and emails from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the artist’s label, publicist, Coca-Cola Roxy and Live Nation, which runs the Atlanta venue and is promoting the tour, weren’t returned. On Tuesday, fans took to social media and Reddit to address their frustration and concern with the presumed move. “I saw him twice in 2017, and it was a genuinely awesome show, this is a bummer,” one Reddit user wrote. “Just cancel a whole tour and not say one word about it??,” another wrote in the comments under a post on 6lack’s Instagram.

“I truly hope everything is ok with you,” someone added in the Instagram comments.