Amid tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

The quad at Emory University was mostly quiet and empty Sunday following three days of protests.

News cameras were replaced with cellphones as friends and classmates lined up to take graduation pictures in the section of campus where more than a dozen students were arrested Thursday amid the ongoing war protests.

There were the occasional shouts of “free Palestine” from young people in the area during a 4 p.m. protest -- with a few police officers watching closely nearby. Evidence of recent days’ vandalism on buildings was still visible. For example, “FREE PALESTINE” could still be seen on the exterior of the Michael C. Carlos Museum despite efforts to remove the graffiti.