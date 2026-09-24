AA Travel Discovering Asheville in the fall The city and its surrounding areas offer amazing views and much more. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville offers plenty of charm, natural beauty and plenty of things to do. (Courtesy of Explore Asheville)

By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 1 hour ago Share

If you’re planning to travel this fall but don’t want a long drive, Asheville, North Carolina, has plenty to offer — and it’s less than four hours from Atlanta. With abundant natural beauty, a thriving arts community and more, the city and its surrounding areas make an ideal destination for a long weekend or a longer stay. And while the area was hard-hit by Hurricane Helene in 2024, it’s quickly rebounding and celebrating real progress, according to Kyle McCurry, director of public relations for Explore Asheville. Experience the beauty of fall colors Many people travel to western North Carolina in the fall to take in the abundance of color in the changing leaves.

“From late September all the way into November, you’ll find peak color around Asheville,” McCurry said. Fall foliage draws tourists from around the country. Explore the colors of Asheville on a scenic drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway. (Courtesy of Explore Asheville) The exact time of color change varies from year to year, but an online interactive color map allows you to see where and when leaves are expected to change, based on previous years. For more exact times, fall color enthusiasts contribute to a weekly fall color report that you can receive by email. One of the best ways to check out fall color in western North Carolina is by driving on sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway. It offers scenic views and can easily be split up into longer or shorter drives.

Experience the artsy side of Asheville Asheville is home to a large and thriving artist community, with more than 550 artists working in the River Arts District along the French Broad River. Most studios are open on the weekend, and Second Saturday Art Strolls are a great time to visit. These monthly events let you ride a free trolley through the district, see demonstrations and meet the artists.

RAD Rendezvous in Asheville’s River Arts District is home to 40 working artists. (Courtesy of Explore Asheville) The city’s Downtown Arts District is also packed with art studios and galleries. And monthly First Fridays events from April-December offer special exhibitions, performances and themed events in the downtown district. Take a hike The National Forest Foundation cites the following as some of the best hikes in Asheville. Mount Mitchell: The four-mile out-and-back Old Mitchell Trail leads you to the summit of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River. The entire trail is at elevations above 6,000 feet. Hawksbill Mountain: Hiking up a two-mile out-and-back trail takes you to the summit of Hawksbill Mountain, where you’ll be able to see the Linville River as well as 12,000 acres of wilderness stretching out 2,000 feet below you.

Lookout Mountain: The Lookout Trail takes you up the side of Lookout Mountain via a 1.1-mile out-and-back route of rocks and wide hillside stairs. You’ll be able to see the Seven Sisters peaks in the Black Mountain Range. Indulge in the area’s culinary scene “Asheville’s culinary scene has really been punching above its weight for a really long time,” McCurry said. “We call it ‘Foodtopia’ for a reason.” Evidence of this excellence is provided by the Michelin Guide American South, which honored 15 Asheville restaurants in categories including recommended restaurants and Bib Gourmand designations (restaurants serving high-quality food at reasonable prices). Little Chango restaurant in Asheville, which earned a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide of the American South, serves casual Latin American fare. Pictured is chef Iris Rodriguez. (Courtesy of Explore Asheville) In the downtown area alone, McCurry noted, you’ll find restaurants serving everything from Indian street food to “Affrilachian” cuisine, which fuses African and Appalachian cooking traditions. You’ll also have your choice of rooftop restaurants where you can enjoy a nice meal and gorgeous views of the city at the same time.

The S&W Market, which you’ll also find downtown, is a food hall and cocktail bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Originally an S&W Cafeteria location, the 1929 building boasts art deco architecture and was named by Fodor’s as one of the 10 Best New Food Halls Across the U.S. when it opened in 2021. Visit the Biltmore House When you think of Asheville, one of the first things that comes to mind is probably the magnificent Biltmore House, the largest privately owned residence in the U.S. Built by George Vanderbilt, it was completed in 1895 and includes more than four acres of floor space and 75 acres of gardens. If you’re planning to travel in November, the Christmas at Biltmore event will help you get in the holiday spirit. From Nov. 3 until Jan. 10, 2027, the house is decked out for the season with holiday decor — including 35 decorated trees inside and many more throughout the estate. Explore nearby small towns You’ll find plenty of charming small towns to visit near Asheville, including the following recommended by Garden & Gun: Black Mountain: Art and antique shops are plentiful in Black Mountain and can yield some unique finds, making them the perfect places to browse for treasures.