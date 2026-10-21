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Awards

AJC podcasts earn six honors in 2026 Signal Awards

Annual awards recognize podcasts and creators shaping the future of audio through innovation, impact and excellence in storytelling.
AJC
By AJC Communications
22 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earned six honors in the 2026 Signal Awards, highlighting the strength of the newsroom’s journalism, storytelling and audio production across politics, culture and investigative reporting. The annual awards recognize podcasts and creators shaping the future of audio through innovation, impact and excellence in storytelling.

The AJC’s award-winning entries span three podcasts: “Politically Georgia,” “It’s UATL” and “Who Blew Up the Guidestones?” The recognition places the AJC among honored organizations and creators from across the podcast industry.

2026 Signal Awards honors

“Politically Georgia”

Silver Winner, Local News: (Podcast)

Bronze Winner, Local News Individual Episode: “Fulton County Ballot Raid”

“It’s UATL”

Gold Winner, Curators Shaping Culture

Silver Winner, Conversation Starter Individual Episode: “Former Magic City Dancer Weighs in on NBA Debate”

“Who Blew Up the Guidestones?”

Silver Winner, Best Sound Design

Listener’s Choice, Best Sound Design

From breaking down the complexities of Georgia politics to documenting the conversations shaping Atlanta’s culture, AJC podcasts continue to connect listeners with the stories that define life in Georgia and the South.