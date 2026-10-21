AJC podcasts earn six honors in 2026 Signal Awards

Annual awards recognize podcasts and creators shaping the future of audio through innovation, impact and excellence in storytelling.

Annual awards recognize podcasts and creators shaping the future of audio through innovation, impact and excellence in storytelling.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earned six honors in the 2026 Signal Awards, highlighting the strength of the newsroom’s journalism, storytelling and audio production across politics, culture and investigative reporting. The annual awards recognize podcasts and creators shaping the future of audio through innovation, impact and excellence in storytelling.

The AJC’s award-winning entries span three podcasts: “Politically Georgia,” “It’s UATL” and “Who Blew Up the Guidestones?” The recognition places the AJC among honored organizations and creators from across the podcast industry.

2026 Signal Awards honors

“Politically Georgia”

Silver Winner, Local News: (Podcast)

Bronze Winner, Local News Individual Episode: “Fulton County Ballot Raid”