AJC Varsity to host Gridiron Gals seminar experience designed for women fans

Announcements
Aug. 29 seminar in Rome, Ga., offers a welcoming environment where attendees can build confidence in their football knowledge while connecting with others.
AJC Varsity is bringing football fans together for a new event designed to make the game more accessible, engaging and fun.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, AJC Varsity will host the inaugural Gridiron Gals, presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai, at the Coosa High School Field House, an interactive football experience created for women who want to deepen their understanding of the game while connecting with fellow fans. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature football instruction, behind-the-scenes access, expert discussions, giveaways and interactive activities.
Gridiron Gals is the latest extension of the AJC Varsity brand and reflects the organization’s commitment to serving high school sports fans throughout Georgia. The event is intended for both seasoned fans and newcomers, offering a welcoming environment where attendees can build confidence in their football knowledge and gain a deeper appreciation for the sport.
The program will cover:
- Football fundamentals, including scoring, first downs, possessions and game management
- Common penalties and how they impact gameplay
- Football terminology and fan lingo
- Key differences between flag football, high school football, college football and the NFL
- Opportunities to ask questions and learn from football experts
Attendees will also enjoy lunch, interactive activations, access to football facilities and a take-home Gridiron Gals workbook featuring educational content and note-taking resources.
The event supports AJC Varsity’s broader mission of connecting with sports fans in new ways while strengthening engagement with communities across Georgia. By bringing its journalism and expertise into a live setting, AJC Varsity hopes to create memorable experiences that help fans feel more connected to the teams, athletes and sports they follow.
Event Details
What: AJC Varsity Gridiron Gals, presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Coosa High School Field House (4454 Alabama Hwy, Rome, GA 30165)
Who: Football fans of all experience levels, with programming designed especially for women interested in learning more about the game
For more information, visit click here or contact the AJC’s communications team at press@ajc.com.