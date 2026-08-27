AJC Varsity to host Gridiron Gals seminar experience designed for women fans

Aug. 29 seminar in Rome, Ga., offers a welcoming environment where attendees can build confidence in their football knowledge while connecting with others.

Aug. 29 seminar in Rome, Ga., offers a welcoming environment where attendees can build confidence in their football knowledge while connecting with others.

AJC Varsity is bringing football fans together for a new event designed to make the game more accessible, engaging and fun.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, AJC Varsity will host the inaugural Gridiron Gals, presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai, at the Coosa High School Field House, an interactive football experience created for women who want to deepen their understanding of the game while connecting with fellow fans. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature football instruction, behind-the-scenes access, expert discussions, giveaways and interactive activities.

Gridiron Gals is the latest extension of the AJC Varsity brand and reflects the organization’s commitment to serving high school sports fans throughout Georgia. The event is intended for both seasoned fans and newcomers, offering a welcoming environment where attendees can build confidence in their football knowledge and gain a deeper appreciation for the sport.