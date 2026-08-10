Announcements AJC journalists to share expertise at NABJ 2026 Convention in Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to have journalists and leaders featured throughout the 2026 National Association of Black Journalists Convention & Career Fair, taking place Aug. 12-16 in Atlanta.

From investigative reporting and politics to sports journalism, leadership, higher education and documentary storytelling, AJC journalists will join industry leaders from across the country to share insights, discuss emerging challenges and explore the future of journalism.

Below is a list of NABJ 2026 sessions featuring AJC participants. Information is based on the official convention program.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

7:00-7:45 a.m.

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