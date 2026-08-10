AJC journalists to share expertise at NABJ 2026 Convention in Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to have journalists and leaders featured throughout the 2026 National Association of Black Journalists Convention & Career Fair, taking place Aug. 12-16 in Atlanta.
From investigative reporting and politics to sports journalism, leadership, higher education and documentary storytelling, AJC journalists will join industry leaders from across the country to share insights, discuss emerging challenges and explore the future of journalism.
Below is a list of NABJ 2026 sessions featuring AJC participants. Information is based on the official convention program.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
7:00-7:45 a.m.
Coffee and Conversations powered by Disney and ABC News Group
AJC participant: Leroy Chapman Jr.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
How Leaders Must Think to Thrive in an AI-Powered Future | Leadership Academy
AJC participant: Leroy Chapman Jr.
Noon-1:00 p.m.
The Campus Beat: Mining Higher Education for Data-Driven Stories
AJC participant: Ernie Suggs
1:15-2:15 p.m.
How to Build An Investigative Team (Or Get on One)
AJC participant: Brad Schrade
Thursday, Aug. 13
10:30-11:00 a.m.
Bibb Country: Unearthing My Family Secrets of Land, Legacy—and Lettuce
AJC participant: Ernie Suggs
12:30-1:30 p.m.
What’s Next for the Voting Rights Act
AJC participant: Tia Mitchell
1:15-2:15 p.m.
Covering ICE: A How-To Guide From Expert Immigration Beat Reporters
AJC participant: Lautaro Grinspan
2:00-3:00 p.m.
The Leadership Track: Making the Leap from Reporter to Editor
AJC participant: Janel Davis
Friday, Aug. 14
10:30-11:30 a.m. Collaboration Not Competition: Why It Makes Sense to Collaborate, Not Compete
AJC participant: Sharif Durhams
Noon-1:00 p.m.
Redefining the Power and Purpose of Sports Journalism
AJC participant: Rod Beard
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Can Partisan Politics in Redistricting Backfire?
AJC participant: Tia Mitchell
Saturday, Aug. 15
Noon-1:00 p.m.
From the Block to the Screen: The Power of Hyperlocal Documentaries
AJC participant: Brooke Leigh Howard
Noon-1:00 p.m.
Inside University Newsrooms: Getting Faster Access and Stronger Campus Stories
AJC participant: Eric Stirgus
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Electricity: The New Eggs Covering How High Energy Costs Affect the Black Community
AJC participant: Mirtha Donastorg
For the latest schedule and session details, visit the official NABJ 2026 Convention & Career Fair program.