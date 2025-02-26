The Black culture highlights from Dickens' ‘State of the City’ address

But when it comes to Black culture — one of Atlanta’s greatest exports — what did Dickens have to say?

Well, he mostly stuck to past and present campaign talking points centered on his Moving Atlanta Forward agenda.

However, the Adamsville native has never shied away from his Atlantaness or Blackness.

He made several nods to his love for Atlanta’s Black community, and shared plans for its future progress.

Here’s what stood out.

Jermaine Dupri’s intro

As “Welcome to Atlanta” came over the speakers, one the song’s originators, Jermaine Dupri, introduced Dickens. The unofficial Atlanta mayor called Dickens, “my mayor, your mayor, our mayor,” before adding “Matter fact, wait, I need y’all to make some noise for the 61st mayor of the ATL.”

Dickens returned respect. “Only in Atlanta do you get two mayors on a Tuesday night for the price of one,” he joked.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Dickens also acknowledged that such an commonplace exchanges between a public servant and a hip-hop mogul are unique to his hometown.

“This is some Black history month stuff going on,” he said. “I can tell Atlanta’s just different.”

Dickens' walkout music

Speaking of keeping things very Atlanta, anyone following Dickens' public addresses knows his walkout music typically has hometown influence.

This year, it was the Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris collaboration “Welcome to Atlanta.” In his 2024 State of the City address, Hizzoner strolled out to Usher’s “Yeah!”

Dickens dropped a holiday playlist on Spotify last year and a 404 Day-themed Pandora mix back in 2022. The latter includes Atlanta staples such as Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal,” Young Jeezy’s “Put On” and “Waterfalls” by TLC.

(Side note: one suggestion for a future preaddress hype song would be honoring the late artist DJ Unk with “Walk It Out.” Or maybe even “Walk Thru” by the late Rich Homie Quan?)

A Black mecca?

“Do you know how much you’re loved,” Dickens asked the crowd before going into data points that speak to Atlanta’s place atop different lists.

Those mentions ranged from Killer Mike sweeping the Grammy’s last year to Atlanta being the best city for Black homebuyers.

“If you had any doubt, Atlanta still influences everything,” a phrase nodding to the homegrown slogan and brand.

A new home for Black arts

Dickens later talked about his administration’s promise to build an arts center.

In 2023 the city announced it was set to acquire the West End Performing Arts Center with revitalization in mind.

Dickens announced during his address successfully opening the Pearl Cleage and Zaron Burnett Center for Culture and Creativity in historic West End.

The new moniker honors the playwright and activist, along with her husband. The center will host performances, workshops and other programming.

“Bring your paintbrushes and canvases,” Dickens said.

Bowen Homes revitalization

One of Atlanta’s largest public housing developments (and site of OutKast’s “Bombs Over Baghdad” video), Bowen Homes has been the talk of revitalization efforts for years since it was demolished in 2009.

Dickens said a groundbreaking for the 2,000-unit development is imminent. Development is also coming to Thomasville Heights, and aid for displaced residents of Forest Cove Apartments, Dickens said.

“Clap for the old Bowen Homes coming back,” he said, which was met with applause and cheers from the crowd.

Standing up for diversity

With President Donald Trump signing an executive order aimed at ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives nationwide, Dickens made it clear where he stands on the issue.

“When they try to tell us that diversity and inclusion are something to run away from, we will fight back and show them that our diversity is what makes us strongest,” he said.

The issue is one currently drawing strong reactions from Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta. Dickens said regardless of differences, all residents are, “people worth fighting for.”

“Join me, Atlanta, in this fight because we are a shining beacon of hope in this nation,” he said.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.