Q: Please tell me where to find a carbonated tea called Naked Swim. It is so refreshing and different. I am specifically looking for the red one. I would like to find it locally. Thank you. — J. Hanson, email

A: Naked Swim Sparkling Green Tea & Red Fruits is available in 8.45-ounce bottles that sell for $3.99 each at Cost Plus World Market, 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 678-731-0014. Ingredients include hibiscus, lemon verbena and flower honey.

Q: Where can I get my wind chimes restrung? The strings are brittle, and I need to get this to someone before it all unravels. They are large (4 feet tall), and the company that I bought them from is no longer in business. If you can dig this up for me, I certainly would appreciate it. — Timothy McDonald, Decatur