Q: Please tell me where to find a carbonated tea called Naked Swim. It is so refreshing and different. I am specifically looking for the red one. I would like to find it locally. Thank you. — J. Hanson, email
A: Naked Swim Sparkling Green Tea & Red Fruits is available in 8.45-ounce bottles that sell for $3.99 each at Cost Plus World Market, 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 678-731-0014. Ingredients include hibiscus, lemon verbena and flower honey.
Q: Where can I get my wind chimes restrung? The strings are brittle, and I need to get this to someone before it all unravels. They are large (4 feet tall), and the company that I bought them from is no longer in business. If you can dig this up for me, I certainly would appreciate it. — Timothy McDonald, Decatur
A: Email Dan Chambers at gasolar500@yahoo.com or call 706-540-2864. Chambers not only restrings and repairs wind chimes, but he also creates custom wind chimes, some from wine bottles. You can see samples of his work on his Facebook page, Georgia Wine Chime.
Q: Recently, our very old, multiple-leaf dining room table collapsed and needs repair. The description underneath reads: Jefferson Table Slide, The Jefferson Wood Working Co., Louisville, Kentucky. We would appreciate your help in finding someone who may be able to repair this table. Thanks. — Dave and Rita Hudson, Johns Creek
A: Contact Bob Schmidt at Schmidt Furniture Restoration, 404-557-9624, for a third-generation furniture restoration specialist with more than 30 years of experience. Schmidt is familiar with repairing and replacing table slides. He works on commercial and residential projects and specializes in antique and contemporary pieces. His services include fabricating missing components, restoring antique and lacquer finishes, French polishing and many custom wood finishes on kitchen cabinets, entertainment centers and bathroom vanities.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
