Top Atlanta spots to watch March Madness games

Jump shots, assists and slam dunks — there’s no reason to miss a moment of action from your favorite NCAA teams. There are so many spots around town where you can kick back and catch the games as they crank up during the month of March. And you can even catch some of these high-stakes basketball in person at State Farm Arena. Here’s where to watch:

March Madness at Sports & Social

Specialty, team-themed cocktails, sharable beer towers and buckets, great food, giveaways and prizes: It’s all waiting for you during March Madness at Sports & Social tavern. Catch every memorable shot and assist on the big screens as you kick back with friends in private and semi-private spaces.

Location: Sports & Social; Website: liveatthebatteryatlanta.com; Dates: Feb. 21-March 7; Admission: Free

Fadó Irish Pub - March Madness

It’s basketball - Irish style! See the biggest games on the 15 big screens at Fadó Irish Pub in Midtown! Grab some jumbo wings a reuben or some Guinness mac and cheese to go with your drought beer or lager as you take in all the action!

Location: Fadó Irish Pub; Website: fadoirishpub.com; Dates: March 16-30; Times: Monday-Friday - 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday-Saturday - 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Admission: Free

Brackets and beer specials at The Family Dog

Head on down to The Family Dog to fill out your brackets and take in the best in college basketball during the Month of March! Enjoy beer and food specials as you kick back and watch the games.

Location: The Family Dog; Website: thefamilydogatl.com; Dates: March 16-30; Times: Tuesday - 4-10:30 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday - noon to 10:30 p.m., Friday - noon to 12:30 a.m., Saturday - 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sunday - 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Admission: Free

March Madness at Hobnob

Get your food and drink on at Hobnob during March Madness. A few special events will mark this celebratory stretch. March 16 is Selection Sunday, and there will be $6 draft beer selections. Sweet Sixteen on March 27 and 28 means wagyu burgers and fries for $16. Get $4 house lager drafts during Final Four on April 5, along with $16 all-you-can-eat nachos for four and $16 Bud Light or Michelob Ultra pitchers on April 7.

Location: Hobnob Alpharetta, Atlantic Station, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Vinings and Peachtree City; Website: hobnobatlanta.com; Dates: March 16-April 7; Times: Monday-Thursday - 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday - 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday - 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Admission: Free

March Madness - Citizens Bar

Save big with 5 for $25 bucket deals, and sit down for a watch party to cheer on your favorite teams during March Madness at Citizens Bar! Experience the perfect game-day atmosphere as you watch your teams advance.

Location: Citizens Market Atlanta; Website: eventbrite.com; Dates: March 19-April 7; Times: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Admission: Free

Boots Ward Rec community event

How about celebrating March Madness by actually getting out on the court? Snacks, music, games and basketball will make this event special. Bring your friends and family and show off your skills!

Location: Boots Ward Recreation Center; Website: facebook.com; Dates: March 28-30; Times: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Admission: $2

Red Phone Booth - Division 1 Men’s Championship

See the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship with a relaxed dress code and a game-time menu. Meet up with friends at Red Phone Booth’s downtown Atlanta location and catch every bit of the action!

Location: Red Phone Booth - Atlanta; Website: redphonebooth.com; Dates: March 28-30; Times: Monday-Friday - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday - 4 p.m. to midnight; Admission: Free

State Farm - South Regionals

State Farm is set to host the South Regionals for NCAA Men’s Basketball. Nab your tickets now to see teams face off in a thrilling string of games March 28-30. It’s your chance to catch every play in person!

Location: State Farm Arena; Website: ncaaatlanta.com; Dates: March 28-30; Times: Friday - TBA, Saturday - noon, Sunday - noon; Admission: $205-$4,412