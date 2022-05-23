Time off was a blessing in disguise for Dierks Bentley

Caption Dierks Bentley brings his Beers on Me tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on June 4. Credit: Jim Wright Credit: Jim Wright Caption Dierks Bentley brings his Beers on Me tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on June 4. Credit: Jim Wright Credit: Jim Wright

But as 2021 headed into spring, Bentley found himself back in Nashville as he prepared for his return to touring. He also put in some hours on his next studio album. He tested the live performing waters with his touring band with a short run of club shows in May 2021 and later launched his “Beers On Me” tour, which continues this summer visiting the kind of outdoor amphitheaters and arenas that Bentley had grown accustomed to playing as he became one of country’s leading stars over the past decade.

His success has been fueled by strong songwriting, which in turn, has produced 21 No. 1 country singles since he came on the scene with his 2003 self-titled album. Over the course of eight subsequent albums, Bentley has fashioned a rootsy country sound informed by his love of bluegrass, a strong sense of melody and thoughtful lyrics that have frequently dealt with the joys and challenges of life in authentic ways.

Bentley will likely play two recent singles, “Gone,” and “Beers On Me” (the song for which the tour is named) this summer, but his set will be anchored by the hits.

“Everything’s been flowing pretty good,” Bentley said. “I always lean pretty heavy on the hits. I can’t believe I have 21 number ones, that’s just kind of blowing my mind.”

Bentley’s show, he said, is designed to live up to the title of the tour — minus, one would assume, the actual free beer.

“The common goal of any tour is to take the audience and yourself on a ride, on a journey that transports them away from their everyday and the problems they’ve been dealing with or what’s been on their mind, and it allows them to get in that headspace where they’re just present,” Bentley said. “They’re here at a concert with their friends, and they have a drink in their hand and for an hour and a half, two hours, whatever, three hours, they’re just present. And being present is the most freeing feeling you can have in your life.”

In between shows Bentley figures to have a chance to continue putting together his next album. He got a good start on the project during his time away from touring.

“I’ve recorded a lot of songs, probably more than I ever have in my career (for an album),” Bentley said. “The album’s, more than ever it’s all about streaming. Everyone’s streaming. No one’s buying albums, me included. So I’m really making this album mostly for myself, and it’s a labor of love. It’s not about the result. It’s about just knowing you didn’t take any shortcuts. You made the hard decisions. You cut songs out, even though you wanted them to be in there, because they didn’t (fit) the overall theme, what you’re going for, and it’s something I can look back on as almost like a scrapbook, a memory of that time in my life. A lot’s happened in the last two years and I’m just really taking my time to figure out and say exactly what I want to say.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Dierks Bentley

7 p.m. June 4. $30.50-$120.50. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. concerts.livenation.com.