From sensory products to bottle cap jewelry, young entrepreneurs will sell their wares at two metro Atlanta markets Sunday.

At both events, children are responsible for talking with customers and selling their items to gain valuable real-life business experience. Not only will shoppers be able to support young makers in their endeavors, they’ll also be able to purchase some unique items.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is partnering with the Gwinnett Stripers before and during the baseball game from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. You’ll need to buy a ticket to see the Stripers vs. the Charlotte Knights, which costs $12.14-$26.17, to shop at the market. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases.