From sensory products to bottle cap jewelry, young entrepreneurs will sell their wares at two metro Atlanta markets Sunday.
At both events, children are responsible for talking with customers and selling their items to gain valuable real-life business experience. Not only will shoppers be able to support young makers in their endeavors, they’ll also be able to purchase some unique items.
The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is partnering with the Gwinnett Stripers before and during the baseball game from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. You’ll need to buy a ticket to see the Stripers vs. the Charlotte Knights, which costs $12.14-$26.17, to shop at the market. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases.
Vendors expected at the market include the Sew Bros (keychains, lanyards and more), Caps and Canvas (bottle cap art), La Rose & Ryan (handmade earrings) and Tali’s Terrific Treasures (religious items and jewelry).
Another children’s business market, the Wythe Academy Children’s Business Fair, will be held noon-3 p.m. Sunday. The event will be hosted outdoors at Wood’s Chapel BBQ, 85 Georgia Ave. SE, in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood near downtown.
Vendors include Camille’s Sensory Sensation, Bestie Bracelets, Super Soap and Adalyn’s Naturely Market.
For more information about the Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Coolray Field, visit: childrensentrepreneurmarket.com and buy Stripers tickets at gofevo.com.
To find out more about the Wythe Academy Children’s Business Fair: childrensbusinessfair.org.
