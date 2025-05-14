Things to Do
Things to Do

Young Atlanta entrepreneurs will sell their wares at two Sunday markets

Children will have booths in Summerhill area and at Coolray Field in Gwinnett.
Young entrepreneurs will sell a variety of wares at two metro Atlanta markets this Sunday. The Children’s Entrepreneur Market, pictured here, will be open during the Gwinnett Stripers game at Coolray Field. (Courtesy of Children’s Entrepreneur Market)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Children’s Entrepreneur Market

Credit: Photo courtesy of Children’s Entrepreneur Market

Young entrepreneurs will sell a variety of wares at two metro Atlanta markets this Sunday. The Children’s Entrepreneur Market, pictured here, will be open during the Gwinnett Stripers game at Coolray Field. (Courtesy of Children’s Entrepreneur Market)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

From sensory products to bottle cap jewelry, young entrepreneurs will sell their wares at two metro Atlanta markets Sunday.

At both events, children are responsible for talking with customers and selling their items to gain valuable real-life business experience. Not only will shoppers be able to support young makers in their endeavors, they’ll also be able to purchase some unique items.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is partnering with the Gwinnett Stripers before and during the baseball game from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. You’ll need to buy a ticket to see the Stripers vs. the Charlotte Knights, which costs $12.14-$26.17, to shop at the market. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases.

Vendors expected at the market include the Sew Bros (keychains, lanyards and more), Caps and Canvas (bottle cap art), La Rose & Ryan (handmade earrings) and Tali’s Terrific Treasures (religious items and jewelry).

Another children’s business market, the Wythe Academy Children’s Business Fair, will be held noon-3 p.m. Sunday. The event will be hosted outdoors at Wood’s Chapel BBQ, 85 Georgia Ave. SE, in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood near downtown.

Vendors include Camille’s Sensory Sensation, Bestie Bracelets, Super Soap and Adalyn’s Naturely Market.

For more information about the Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Coolray Field, visit: childrensentrepreneurmarket.com and buy Stripers tickets at gofevo.com.

To find out more about the Wythe Academy Children’s Business Fair: childrensbusinessfair.org.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
More Stories

Keep Reading

This is a previously released rendering of Savi Provisions' proposed Grant Park location. In May 2025, Savi Provisions decided not to move forward with the project. (Courtesy of Savi Provisions)

Credit: Courtesy Savi Provisions

Plan to put a gourmet grocer on Zoo Atlanta parking deck fizzles

After months of moving at a sloth’s pace, plans to build a gourmet grocery store atop a city-owned parking deck near Zoo Atlanta have stopped.

1h ago

Centennial Yards concert venue lands a big name to run 5,300-seat theater

Live Nation has reportedly committed to leasing a 5,300-seat entertainment venue at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta.

Missouri House backs new stadium incentives to try to keep the Chiefs and Royals

The Latest

Bands representing many different musical genres will perform at Virginia Highland District’s Porchfest on Saturday, May 17. (Courtesy of Virginia Highland District Porchfest)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Virginia Highland District Porchfest

Celebrate all things Virginia-Highland during Porchfest

Review: ‘I’m Just Living Some Life, Okay?’ lends texture to everyday life

Celebrate mom this weekend in Georgia with blooms and butterflies

Featured

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Courtesy of Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.