McDonald’s to bring back fan favorite after 4 years

Move over Big Mac; you’ve got competition

By
50 minutes ago

McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite and competitor to the popular Big Mac burger. Starting Wednesday, the Double Big Mac — which has four patties instead of two — will return to the menu for a limited time nationwide.

“We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at,” Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, told the Wall Street Journal.

The Double Big Mac was first on the menu in 2020, before the pandemic. Once COVID-19 took over, it changed the food industry, leaving the conglomerate to cut its operating hours and certain menu items.

“In the US, in a number of markets, around the world, having a larger burger is an opportunity.” CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNN.

According to the outlet, the new version of the Double Big Mac will be different from the previous one.

Customers can expect softer buns, and each restaurant “will adjust its grill settings for a better sear and to improve how the cheese melts.”

“We think we’re going to be able to deliver a great tasting large burger at a superior value to what customers can get anywhere else,” Kempczinski said.

About the Author

Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

