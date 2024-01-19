McDonald’s to bring back fan favorite after 4 years

McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite and competitor to the popular Big Mac burger. Starting Wednesday, the Double Big Mac — which has four patties instead of two — will return to the menu for a limited time nationwide.

“We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at,” Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, told the Wall Street Journal.

The Double Big Mac was first on the menu in 2020, before the pandemic. Once COVID-19 took over, it changed the food industry, leaving the conglomerate to cut its operating hours and certain menu items.