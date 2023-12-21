Eight rising Atlanta blues guitarists making their mark

The Garrett Collins Project

Collins does just about everything electric blues, all flavored with the funk-tinged sound of artists such as Jonny Lang and the Southern rock influence of the Allman Brothers Band. Collins performs every Thursday at Northside Tavern.

Jontavious Willis

The Grammy Award nominee and Georgia native counts Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ as mentors, and he won the International Blues Challenge award for Best Self-Produced CD. Willis’ original work skews toward acoustic Delta and other traditional blues forms. Whether streaming his albums or watching a live performance, the listener will experience a journey through time that is both reverent to his predecessors and quintessentially Willis. The young guitarist performs regularly in Atlanta and is currently on an international tour.

Hughes Taylor Band

Local favorite Hughes Taylor is a guitar conqueror whether he’s riffing behind his head, T-Bone Walker-style, or shredding up Hendrix tunes. Taylor and his band showcase an impressive lineup of covers heavy on the Texas blues and laced with originals that range in style from Billy Gibbons crunchy to the sweetness of Etta James. His latest album, “Modern Nostalgia,” charted on the U.S. Blues-Rock Top 50 for more than a year, evidencing his versatility and combined rock and blues influences. Taylor is often seen at Blind Willie’s and has upcoming shows on Dec. 23 at Shenanigans in Dahlonega and Dec. 31 at Canopy + the Roots, also in Dahlonega.

Cannonball Red & the Head Hunters

The epitome of “cool,” Cannonball Red and his band of Headhunters are equally adept at meandering through the country blues and firing it up Chicago-style. Red’s gospel background and vocal texture blast the soul factor of both. Check out Cannonball Red on Dec. 27 at Blind Willie’s.

Tyler Neal

The subject of a recent ArtsATL article, Neal traces his musical roots to Atlanta icons Col. Bruce Hampton and Yonrico Scott. His high-energy sets are rooted in the sounds of R&B in its heyday, sprinkled liberally with Southern rock and embellished with the gospel sounds of his childhood. Neal performs Wednesdays at Northside Tavern.

Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree

With his 1950s appearance and soft Southern drawl, Saufley almost seems born to play Chicago blues with crooner-like vocals and boogie-woogie rhythms. Along with enjoying the talents of his regular band members, you may be lucky enough to catch an occasional guest appearance by his brother-from-another-mother Jackson Allen on harp. Saufley performs Dec. 30 at Blind Willie’s.

Cody Matlock Band

Matlock may be more R&B than straight-up blues, but his funky guitar playing, falsetto vocals and occasional off-the-cuff scatting have earned him the most frequent mention as one to watch by the area’s more seasoned blues musicians. Matlock performs Dec. 31 at Blind Willie’s.

Eddie 9Volt

Despite having one foot firmly planted in rock ‘n’ roll territory, Eddie 9V has been deemed “the brightest star on Atlanta’s blues horizon” by renowned blues guitarist Tinsley Ellis. 9V engages the crowd with the charismatic physicality of James Brown, and his band provides a sound that is as compelling as he is. Eddie 9Volt performs Jan. 20 at Terminal West.

Shannon Marie Tovey is a freelance music journalist and educator.

