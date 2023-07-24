Classical briefs: Orchestra execs honored; Atlanta native to compete for world opera prize

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

The Carnegie Corporation of New York, a philanthropic foundation, has named Azira Hill one of its 35 “Great Immigrants” for 2023. The honor celebrates the crucial role of naturalized citizens in American culture.

Hill co-founded the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Talent Development Program, which helps prepare Black and Hispanic youth to pursue advanced study and careers in music. She immigrated to the United States from Cuba.

The list of this year’s honorees includes editor-in-chief of Elle magazine Nina Garcia, novelist Min Jin Lee, seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, “The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quantizing.

“The Great Immigrants initiative is a tribute to the legacy of Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant who, like these honorees, found success in America, contributed enormously to his adopted country and inspired others to do the same,” Louise Richardson, president of the foundation, said in a press release. “The 35 naturalized citizens honored embody that tradition, reminding us that the contributions of immigrants make our country more vibrant and our democracy more resilient.”

Brevard Music Center honors ASO’s Jennifer Barlament

Jennifer Barlament, executive director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, has received the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award from the Brevard Music Center.

Founded in 1936 in the mountains of North Carolina, Brevard hosts of one of the country’s premier summer classical-music training programs and festivals. Each summer, more than 700 students come to the center for specialized music lessons and student concerts.

Barlament, who trained as a classical musician, said her stay at Brevard’s music camp in 1988 was an experience she won’t forget.

“Summer camps like Brevard are so transformative to the development of young musicians’ careers,” she said in a press release. “As I see our Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra and Talent Development Program students attend Brevard, I know they will have a great experience that will give them a solid next step on their musical journey.”

Mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Beteag to compete in Operalia

Atlanta native Gabrielle Beteag, who is currently an Adler Fellow with the San Francisco Opera, has been selected to participate in Operalia, the World Opera Competition, this fall in South Africa.

A highly lauded mezzo-soprano, Beteag is a former Atlanta Opera Studio player who performed in the 2021 production of “The Threepenny Carmen.”

Credit: Lola Scott Credit: Lola Scott

Beteag graduated from Brookwood High School in Snelville and received a master’s degree from Georgia State University.

In 2020, she was a Grand Finals Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

The Operalia competition is celebrating its 30th year, and Beteag is one of 34 singers selected from around the world. She is one of eight from the United States, and the first Atlanta native selected in recent memory.

Beteag is part of the Nancy Frampton Rising Artists Series and will make her Atlanta solo concert debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE. Tickets are $30. 404-876-7396, morningsidepc.org.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert in Piedmont Park

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will return to Piedmont Park this fall for another free concert on Oak Hill.

The open air concerts at Piedmont have proven immensely popular, drawing tens of thousands of people. The ASO last performed there June 22 with a Latin-inspired program.

On Sept. 30, the orchestra will return for a 7:30 p.m. concert that will feature selections from its upcoming season. William R. Langley will conduct the season sneak preview with music by Tchaikovsky, Holst, Mozart and more.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early with picnic dinners and blankets. Food trucks will be on-site, and the ASO will offer family-friendly activities.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

