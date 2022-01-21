Celebrate Valentine’s Day early at The Blind Cupid pop-up bar

For the first time, the Blind Pig Parlour Bar will transform into the Blind Cupid in honor of Valentine’s Day through the end of February.

Known for its winter holiday pop-up called the Blind Elf, the venue will sprout a new Valentine-themed pop-up. Shot by Cupid’s bow, the speakeasy bar will become a pink, floral Valentine hot spot and will feature an array of drinks and snacks.