Celebrate Valentine’s Day early at The Blind Cupid pop-up bar

By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlantans don’t have to wait until February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

For the first time, the Blind Pig Parlour Bar will transform into the Blind Cupid in honor of Valentine’s Day through the end of February.

Known for its winter holiday pop-up called the Blind Elf, the venue will sprout a new Valentine-themed pop-up. Shot by Cupid’s bow, the speakeasy bar will become a pink, floral Valentine hot spot and will feature an array of drinks and snacks.

“The Buckhead speakeasy, long known for its intimate, sophisticated vibe is restyling its Victorian-era decor to lure both hopeless romantics and the lovelorn alike,” a press release said.

Along with the Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s traditional drinks, the Blind Cupid will serve several specialty cocktails including Some Like it Caliente, with Cognac, spiced chocolate and candied ginger whipped cream, or the Love You a Latte, which is a cold brew coffee mixed with Southern Comfort liqueur, Irish cream and hazelnut, among others.

The menu will also include sweet and savory snacks that pair well with the drinks. The bar will serve a mix of cheeses and cured meats with dried fruit and crackers as well as several decadent desserts.

The bar will also be open on Monday, Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day and guests are strongly recommended to make a reservation through the Blind Pig Parlour’s website.

The venue is also available for reservation for small parties and special events.

The Blind Cupid Pop-up Bar

6 p.m.-late Wednesdays-Saturdays through Feb. 28.

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar: 128 East Andrews Dr, NE, Atlanta

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
