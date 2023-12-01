The 22,000-square-foot home winter home of George Lauder Carnegie and his wife Margaret Thaw until 1921, Plum Orchard has a rich history with a lot to offer. For the full day experience, guests can partake in a 9 a.m. ferry to explore the Dungeness historic area before departing to Sea Camp Dock for a 12:45 p.m. boat ride to Plum Orchard Dock for the Christmas tour.

“On display are the architecture, furnishings, and machinery that made operation of the house possible,” the National Park Service (NPS) reported. “Plum Orchard offers a glimpse into Edwardian High Society at the turn of the 20th century and the importance of recreation, indulgence, and rejuvenation in nature. But further exploration tells the story of a family who valued the island, and their time spent with friends and family.”

Tours of the Plum Orchard mansion will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets are $10 per person. There is also a ferry fee and a $10 NPS park entrance fee. Space for the tour is limited. To reserve a spot on the tour and purchase a ferry ticket, visit here.