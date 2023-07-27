Want to try mustard-flavored Skittles? Get in line

Mustard lovers, get ready. Skittles just added your beloved condiment as a flavor in its candy lineup.

In honor of National Mustard Day, celebrated Aug. 5, French’s mustard and Skittles have partnered to create a limited-edition, tangy mustard-flavored candy.

The yellow-colored candy — not to be confused with the original lemon-flavored Skittles — won’t be stocked in stores.

Atlantans can taste the new chewy confection in person at a free pop-up event on Monday, July 31 at Ponce City Market in Midtown. Look for the bright yellow bus with the giant mustard Skittles on top parked outside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fun-sized packs also will be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes. To enter for a chance to win, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles. A total of 700 winners will each receive one fun-size package of mustard-flavored Skittles and swag that includes a pack of stickers and a keychain. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents ages 18 and older.

“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company, whose French’s mustard brand was first introduced at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.

The Mars-owned candy brand frequently releases limited-edition Skittles products. In 2020, the candy was sold in pride packages designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, it featured a trio of summertime popsicle-inspired bite-size candies for its Skittles Freeze Pop package. That same year, Skittles Imposters messed with consumer minds with flavors that did not correspond to the color of the candy coating.

