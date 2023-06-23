Atlanta Hawks announce open audition for ATL Dancers

The Atlanta Hawks are holding open auditions for ATL Dancers, a group of elite dancers and community ambassadors under the Hawks Entertainment umbrella. The dance group is looking to form a team of 18 to 20 dancers who can perform routines and add to the game experience.

The first round of auditions is an open virtual call that closes at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Following the first and second rounds of auditions, there will be two more in-person rounds. According to a news release, participants looking to audition must be 19 or older and have a current full-time or part-time job or be a college or professional student. Dancers must be able to attend rehearsals two days a week during the Hawks’ season.

“As we look ahead to next season, we are eager to find a diverse group of dancers focused on enhancing the overall experience for our fans both on the court and in the community,” Hawks Senior Director of Entertainment Donni Frazer said in a news release.

To register for auditions or learn more, visit Hawks.com/Entertainment.