X

Atlanta Hawks announce open audition for ATL Dancers

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

The Atlanta Hawks are holding open auditions for ATL Dancers, a group of elite dancers and community ambassadors under the Hawks Entertainment umbrella. The dance group is looking to form a team of 18 to 20 dancers who can perform routines and add to the game experience.

The first round of auditions is an open virtual call that closes at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Following the first and second rounds of auditions, there will be two more in-person rounds. According to a news release, participants looking to audition must be 19 or older and have a current full-time or part-time job or be a college or professional student. Dancers must be able to attend rehearsals two days a week during the Hawks’ season.

“As we look ahead to next season, we are eager to find a diverse group of dancers focused on enhancing the overall experience for our fans both on the court and in the community,” Hawks Senior Director of Entertainment Donni Frazer said in a news release.

To register for auditions or learn more, visit Hawks.com/Entertainment.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

One year after Roe overturned, no action in Congress on abortion5h ago

Credit: AJC

When longtime CNN sign comes down, Atlanta will lose potent symbol
1h ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Confederacy leader’s Black, white heirs unbury past at Georgia estate
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Young Thug drops new album from jail
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Young Thug drops new album from jail
11h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Joyful Daily
1h ago
Mint Gallery resident’s vibrant tapestries embody the joy in everyday life
20h ago
Sisters trio Joseph, coming to Atlanta, trades folk for heartfelt pop gems
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy Patricia Murphy

AJC's Patricia Murphy setting out for another Georgia Politics Road Trip
5h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
23h ago
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top