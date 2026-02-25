Things to do Atlanta arts events this week Highlights include ‘Fires, Ohio’ at Alliance Theatre and a global poster exhibition at Museum of Design Atlanta. Cellist Kian Soltani makes his Atlanta Symphony Orchestra debut in Sibelius Symphony No. 5 on Thursday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 28. (Courtesy of Kian Soltani)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

From visual arts to music to theater, the metro Atlanta area has an active arts scene offering something for nearly everyone. This upcoming week, happenings include performances of “Fires, Ohio,” Beth Hyland’s award-winning play, at the Alliance Theatre, and the 2025 United States International Poster Biennial global exhibition hosted by the Museum of Design Atlanta. The following 12 events will help you explore Atlanta’s arts and culture in the upcoming week.

"Unsettled" Adéwálé Adénlé uses three-dimensional painting to engage the viewer to search for multiple logics in interpreting the artworks. Continuing through Sunday, March 8. Eyedrum, 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. eyedrum.org . Synchronicity Theatre's production of "Catching the Moon" continues through Sunday, March 15, and tells the story of the first woman to play for an all-male professional baseball team. Pictured is Karastyn Bibb, who portrays player Marcenia Lyle "Toni" Stone as a young girl. (Courtesy of Synchronicity Theatre)

“Catching the Moon”

Synchronicity Theatre’s family-friendly, blues-infused musical production tells the story of a young Black girl, Marcenia Lyle “Toni” Stone, who grew up to become the first woman to play for all-male professional baseball team. Continuing through Sunday, March 15. $10 and up. Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, #102, Atlanta. 404-484-8636, synchrotheatre.com . “Fires, Ohio,” inspired by the classic family drama “Uncle Vanya,” will be performed at the Alliance Theatre from Wednesday, Feb. 25, to Sunday, March 22. Pictured are Rebeca Robles (left) as Sonia and Billy Harrigan Tighe as John. (Courtesy of Alliance Theatre) RELATED Rock photographer May Pang debuts portraits of John Lennon in Roswell “Fires, Ohio” Inspired by Anton Chekhov’s classic family drama “Uncle Vanya,” Hyland’s Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition-winning play updates it with a hilarious and heartfelt look at the natural and personal disasters that transform our daily lives.

Wednesday, Feb. 25-Sunday, March 22. $45 and up. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org . “Like Lightning” B.A. Kunneman’s three-person play reimagines the relationship between Tybalt and Mercutio leading up to their fatal duel in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. $28. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com . “Sibelius Symphony No. 5”

Nicholas Collon, chief conductor of the Finnish Radio Symphony, makes his Atlanta Symphony Orchestra debut, as does young cellist Kian Soltani. Part of the Delta Classical Series, the concert opens with Outi Tarkianien’s mystical symphonic poem “The Ring of Fire and Love.” 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 28. $44.45 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org . The (co) LAB This collaborative show displays the work of artists Anita Savoy, Betty Studenic, Broderick Hauser, Cindi Williams, Ed Cahill, Juliet Waldman, Kip Williams, Michele Prance and Symphony Williams. Noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 1, with a “Meet the Artists” reception noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Free admission. The Supermarket, Gallery A, 638 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. thesupermarketatl.com .

“Dirty Laundry” This solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Lasalle explores personal history, memory and the emotional residue we carry. The artist employs layered imagery, found materials and installation-based work. 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27. Free admission. Tennessee Gallery, 1870 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. peerpop.io . Lute and Strings by Candlelight A chamber music concert for strings and lute featuring lutist Brandon Acker will be illuminated by candlelight as the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra performs Vivaldi’s Lute Concerto in D Major, RV 93 and more.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. $16-$52.65. Friday’s performance at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, with Sunday’s at Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta. 678-390-0657, atlantabaroque.org . The Museum of Design Atlanta is hosting the 2025 United States International Poster Biennial global exhibition from Friday, Feb. 27, to Sunday, May 17. Pictured is “No Child Should Ever Be Part of War” by Sefa Ersan Kaya of Turkey. (Courtesy of the Museum of Design Atlanta) RELATED A Rare Book Fair for Atlantans sounds like smart idea to dealers, organizers 2025 United States International Poster Biennial This global exhibition features posters drawn from nearly 12,000 submissions across 93 countries and celebrates the power of posters as they sit at the intersection of art and everyday life. Opening noon-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27. On view noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Sunday, May 17. General admission $13.65. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-979-6455, museumofdesign.org .

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” The multi-Tony Award-winning play, part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta series, focuses on the friendship between Harry Potter’s son, Albus, and the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, which sparks a journey that has the power to change the past and the future forever. Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 15. $49 and up. Fox Theatre, 680 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org . Sunday Jazz Lounge: Kevin Oliver Saxophonist Kevin Oliver performs in this edition of Sunday Jazz Lounge that’s hosted by Lori Williams.