Author events Dec. 12-18

Check out these upcoming events happening in and around Atlanta.
A new collection of bold and tender writing highlights June Jordan’s multidimensional legacy as a poet, healer and activist. (Courtesy)
By Gina Webb – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Becky Thompson, “This Unruly Witness: June Jordan’s Legacy.” This collection of bold and tender writing highlights Jordan’s multidimensional legacy as a poet, healer and activist. The book includes essays, poems, letters and interviews from acclaimed poets and thinkers such as Angela Davis, Pratibha Parmar, Margo Okazawa-Rey, Naomi Shihab Nye and others touched by Jordan’s work. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Discussion in-store and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com/upcoming-events.
Callanwolde Poetry Reading. Three accomplished poets will read from new collections: Jennifer Hyde Dracos-Tice’s “Lodged in the Belly,” Rupert Fike’s “All Things in Common” and Eve Hoffman’s “Corn Likker and Daffodils.” In addition, Callanwolde’s own poetry class, led by Karen Javits, will be performing. 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Reading, signing. Free. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. callanwolde.org/performances-winter-house-2025.
Steve Nygren, “Start in Your Own Backyard: Transforming Where We Live with Radical Common Sense.” Nygren, the visionary founder of Serenbe, chronicles the rise of his pioneering model of biophilic living outside Atlanta, and charts a path for others wishing to challenge the status quo, embrace optimism and reinvent their communities — and themselves. 7 p.m. Dec. 15. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-814-4081, atlantahistorycenter.com/events.
Ann Litrel and Charles Seabrook, “35 Natural Wonders of Georgia to See Before You Die.” ArtistLitrel and science journalist Seabrook will discuss Georgia’s top 35 places to visit, based on Seabrook’s personal bucket list and Litrel’s insightful watercolors and sketches. Their book offers a fresh take on Georgia’s natural beauty in the tradition of naturalists such as John James Audubon and William Bartram. Each site is introduced by paintings, field sketches, artist notes and elegant science writing — capturing the beauty and rich natural history of Georgia’s biological and geological treasures. 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Discussion. $5-$10. DeKalb History Center, second floor, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-1088, Ext. 1003, dekalbhistory.org/public-programs-dekalb-history-center.