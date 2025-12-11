Author events Dec. 12-18

A new collection of bold and tender writing highlights June Jordan’s multidimensional legacy as a poet, healer and activist. (Courtesy)

Becky Thompson, “This Unruly Witness: June Jordan’s Legacy.” This collection of bold and tender writing highlights Jordan’s multidimensional legacy as a poet, healer and activist. The book includes essays, poems, letters and interviews from acclaimed poets and thinkers such as Angela Davis, Pratibha Parmar, Margo Okazawa-Rey, Naomi Shihab Nye and others touched by Jordan’s work. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Discussion in-store and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com/upcoming-events.

Callanwolde Poetry Reading. Three accomplished poets will read from new collections: Jennifer Hyde Dracos-Tice’s “Lodged in the Belly,” Rupert Fike’s “All Things in Common” and Eve Hoffman’s “Corn Likker and Daffodils.” In addition, Callanwolde’s own poetry class, led by Karen Javits, will be performing. 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Reading, signing. Free. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. callanwolde.org/performances-winter-house-2025.