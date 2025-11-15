15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings include Veterans Day festivities and Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp.
Watch the 44th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade march down Peachtree Street on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Georgia Veterans Day Parade Association)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
48 minutes ago
Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Several areas — including downtown Atlanta, Marietta, Alpharetta and Lawrenceville — are hosting Veterans Day celebrations, including parades and a Cruz-In. You can also head to the Cabbagetown neighborhood to enjoy a day of chili samples, live music, a 5K and an artist market.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Watch marching bands, scout troops, veterans and civic organizations and more march to honor veterans. Stay for a ceremony after the parade.
10:40 a.m. parade, noon ceremony. Saturday. Free. Parade starts at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, and ends at the intersection of Cherokee and Lawrence streets. 770-427-5900.
Walk, drive or take a golf cart tour through the heart of Acworth and enter several charming homes, each with unique architectural styles and interior design. All proceeds benefit Brookwood Christian School’s dyslexia reading programs.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. $25 in advance, $30 day of tour. Participating homes in Acworth. 678-401-5855.
Delman Circus brings fun under the big top with clowns, acrobats and more from Friday through Sunday, plus additional dates, at North Point Mall in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Delman Circus)
Enjoy daring motorcycle stunts, clowns, acrobats and more at the circus.
7:30 p.m. Friday; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates (through Nov, 17). Presale general admission tickets $16.50 adults, $11.50 children ages 2-12, free for under 2. Adult general admission $31.50, children $21.50. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 956-708-3002.
Get started on your holiday shopping with more than 100 vendors selling art, accessories, holiday decor, toys, gifts, jewelry and savory and sweet treats. All proceeds help support area nonprofit agencies.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $8 in advance online, $10 at the door. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.
See more than 180 cars and bikes, enjoy music and family activities and purchase food and drink and racing related vendor items. Proceeds benefit HappyFeat, a nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Free to attend. $20 vehicle entry in advance, $25 day of event. Town Center on Main, 421 Main St., Suwanee.