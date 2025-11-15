Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Happenings include Veterans Day festivities and Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp. Watch the 44th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade march down Peachtree Street on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Georgia Veterans Day Parade Association)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 48 minutes ago link copied

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Several areas — including downtown Atlanta, Marietta, Alpharetta and Lawrenceville — are hosting Veterans Day celebrations, including parades and a Cruz-In. You can also head to the Cabbagetown neighborhood to enjoy a day of chili samples, live music, a 5K and an artist market. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Georgia Veterans Day Parade in Atlanta Watch the 44th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade, which will be led by the 116th Army Band. This year’s parade theme will be “Honoring Women in Uniform.” 11 a.m. Saturday. Free. Route will travel down Peachtree Street from 15th to 5th Street, Atlanta. 404-518-3551. RELATED Atlanta Blues Society stays on the beat of bringing blues fans together Sample chili from amateurs and professional cooks at Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp festival on Saturday. (Courtesy of Chomp & Stomp)

Cabbagetown’s annual Chomp & Stomp festival features a chili cookoff with samples, diverse musical performances, a 5K and a market showcasing metro artists. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Chili tasting spoons $10 in advance, $15 day of festival. 5K $40. Cabbagetown neighborhood, Wylie Street, Atlanta. Brookhaven Art Splash Fest An artist market featuring one-of-a-kind treasures highlights this event, which also hosts food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Luzia” opens at Atlantic Station on Friday for a run through Jan. 25, 2026. (Courtesy of Anne Colliard) Cirque du Soleil “Luzia” “Luzia” uses visual surprises and acrobatic performances to create a surreal escape to an imaginary Mexico. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Under the Big Top, Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 877-924-7783. Marietta’s Veterans Day Celebration

Watch marching bands, scout troops, veterans and civic organizations and more march to honor veterans. Stay for a ceremony after the parade. 10:40 a.m. parade, noon ceremony. Saturday. Free. Parade starts at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, and ends at the intersection of Cherokee and Lawrence streets. 770-427-5900. RELATED Atlanta’s Jeezy adds new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder “Sanders Family Christmas” Take part in a holiday experience as the Sanders Family Singers bring bluegrass gospel and holiday cheer. 8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday. $41.20-$54.64. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Acworth Charm Historic District home tour Walk, drive or take a golf cart tour through the heart of Acworth and enter several charming homes, each with unique architectural styles and interior design. All proceeds benefit Brookwood Christian School’s dyslexia reading programs. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. $25 in advance, $30 day of tour. Participating homes in Acworth. 678-401-5855. Delman Circus brings fun under the big top with clowns, acrobats and more from Friday through Sunday, plus additional dates, at North Point Mall in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Delman Circus) Delman Circus

Enjoy daring motorcycle stunts, clowns, acrobats and more at the circus. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates (through Nov, 17). Presale general admission tickets $16.50 adults, $11.50 children ages 2-12, free for under 2. Adult general admission $31.50, children $21.50. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 956-708-3002. Weekend Wind Down Wind down the weekend with music from the Squirrel Heads, who play New Orleans funk, boogie-woogie and Mardi Gras music. Banjo Coffee will sell beverages and food vendors will be on-site. 3:30-6:30 p.m. (music begins at 4:30) Sunday. Free. Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Elegant Elf Marketplace Get started on your holiday shopping with more than 100 vendors selling art, accessories, holiday decor, toys, gifts, jewelry and savory and sweet treats. All proceeds help support area nonprofit agencies. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $8 in advance online, $10 at the door. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. RELATED Atlanta’s Deep South Wrestling rises in round three Shop for geodes, crystals, minerals, jewelry and more at the Bellpoint Gem Show, going on Friday through Sunday at Gas South Convention Center. (Courtesy of Bellpoint Gem Show) Bellpoint Gem Show

Shop for jewelry, minerals, fossils, crystals, beads, geodes and more from all over the world. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $12 online, $10 cash at the door. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243. Veterans Day Cruz-In Admire cars, buy food and drink and let the kids participate in activities. Proceeds help support veterans and their families. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023.

Veterans Day Celebration Join in the fun at this 4th annual Veterans Day Celebration with live music, special guests speakers and food trucks. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. New South Tailgate BBQ, 963 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 470-292-3060. RELATED The Dogwood Festival will happen in 2026, but it won’t be free anymore “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” This comedic play serves as a sequel to “A Christmas Carol” and depicts Scrooge suing Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.