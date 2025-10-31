Author events Oct. 31- Nov. 6

Sonny Seals, “More Historic Rural Churches of Georgia.” With more than 250 stunning color images, this much-anticipated follow-up to the bestselling “Historic Rural Churches of Georgia” documents even more rural churches and communities founded prior to 1900 throughout the Peach State. The book includes special focus on African American churches pre- and post-Emancipation, with a foreword by Ambassador Andrew Young that reflects on the central role of the Black church in his life. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

Lily King, “Heart the Lover.” From the author of “Writers & Lovers” comes a magnificent and intimate new novel of desire, friendship, loss and the lasting impact of first love. 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Zoom talk. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062196941-0. Also appearing: 7 p.m. Nov. 6. In conversation with Susan Rebecca White. $10-$31. Inman Park Church Sanctuary, 1015 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-522-9322. acappellabooks.com

John Irving, “Queen Esther.” After 40 years, Irving returns to the world of his bestselling classic novel, “The Cider House Rules,” revisiting the orphanage in St. Cloud’s, Maine, where Dr. Wilbur Larch takes in 3-year-old Esther — a Viennese-born Jew whose life is shaped by antisemitism. Her story is one not just of survival, but a profound exploration of identity, belonging and the enduring impact of history on our personal lives 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Discussion on Zoom. $50 includes book. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062196527-0

Abby Phillip, “A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power.” From CNN anchor Phillip comes a triumphant new look at the civil rights leader, activist, raconteur and political candidate, focusing especially on Jackson’s presidential campaigns of the 1980s and how they changed Black political power. In conversation with Ambassador Andrew Young. 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

Sonny Seals, “More Historic Rural Churches of Georgia.” With more than 250 stunning color images, this much-anticipated follow-up to the bestselling “Historic Rural Churches of Georgia” documents even more rural churches and communities founded prior to 1900 throughout the Peach State. The book includes special focus on African American churches pre- and post-Emancipation, with a foreword by Ambassador Andrew Young that reflects on the central role of the Black church in his life. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

Lily King, “Heart the Lover.” From the author of “Writers & Lovers” comes a magnificent and intimate new novel of desire, friendship, loss and the lasting impact of first love. 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Zoom talk. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062196941-0. Also appearing: 7 p.m. Nov. 6. In conversation with Susan Rebecca White. $10-$31. Inman Park Church Sanctuary, 1015 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-522-9322. acappellabooks.com

John Irving, “Queen Esther.” After 40 years, Irving returns to the world of his bestselling classic novel, “The Cider House Rules,” revisiting the orphanage in St. Cloud’s, Maine, where Dr. Wilbur Larch takes in 3-year-old Esther — a Viennese-born Jew whose life is shaped by antisemitism. Her story is one not just of survival, but a profound exploration of identity, belonging and the enduring impact of history on our personal lives 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Discussion on Zoom. $50 includes book. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062196527-0