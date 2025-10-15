15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes a Native American Festival, DreamHack’s gaming convention and fall-themed events.
Olivia Mojica will re-create a stop on the "Eras Tour" in "Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute" on Sunday at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of city of Sandy Springs)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
If you’re looking for something to do this Halloween weekend, you can celebrate the holiday as well as fall at events including Halloween on the Roof, which features trick-or-treating, games and more atop Ponce City Market. Ready to move on from the ghosts and goblins? Head to Stone Mountain Park for the annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow, or enjoy three days of gaming-centric fun at DreamHack.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Join in the fun and celebrate gaming with three days of esports, cosplay, a Halloween costume contest with more than $20,000 in prizes and 1,000-plus special guests, including artists and creators and more.
Friday-Sunday. $49 and up. Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.
Experience the event billed as Georgia’s largest Native American gathering, which showcases culture through dance, music, craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $16 festival-only tickets, admission also included with Attraction Passes $36.99 and up. $20 daily parking, $40 yearly. Stone Mountain Park Historic Square, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.
Michelle Malone plays a free concert Saturday as part of Tucker’s 10-year anniversary celebration launch. (Courtesy of Eddie's Attic)
Be part of the launch of Tucker’s 10-year anniversary celebration with a ceremony, Georgia-Florida football watch party, Michelle Malone concert, children’s activities and on-site food trucks.
2:30 p.m. celebration of referendum that made Tucker a city, 3:30 p.m. Georgia-Florida tailgate, 7:30 p.m. (approximately) Michelle Malone concert. Saturday. Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker. 678-597-9040.
Celebrate everything Hello Kitty with a fashion show, artist alley and vendors, face painting, karaoke and more.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission and parking, $30 for meal, $30 for DIY Hat Bar. Charlie’s Collectible Show, Spring Mill Village Shopping Center, 6009 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-240-4884.
Celebrate autumn at Lawrenceville’s music and arts festival and shop at a marketplace filled with locally made crafts, goods and other artisanal products, listen to music from area performers and national acts and treat yourself to fall-themed food and beverages.
Dress your pup in a costume and enter them in contests such as dog tricks, wiggle butts and more. Other activities include a Hollywood Feed trick or treat, dog toy hunt, lure chase and more. Adoptable dogs will also be on site if you’d like to expand your family.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, $5 for Lure Chase. Peachtree Corners Town Center Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 770-312-9722.