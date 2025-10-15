Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes a Native American Festival, DreamHack’s gaming convention and fall-themed events. Olivia Mojica will re-create a stop on the "Eras Tour" in "Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute" on Sunday at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of city of Sandy Springs)

If you’re looking for something to do this Halloween weekend, you can celebrate the holiday as well as fall at events including Halloween on the Roof, which features trick-or-treating, games and more atop Ponce City Market. Ready to move on from the ghosts and goblins? Head to Stone Mountain Park for the annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow, or enjoy three days of gaming-centric fun at DreamHack. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Halloween on the Roof Bring out the family in your costumes for trick-or-treat stations with plenty of candy, classic boardwalk games and rides and a costume parade with prizes for the most creative looks. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $30 adults, $22 children, free for children 3 and under. The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-607-8472. DreamHack gaming convention brings three days of esports, cosplay, artists, creators and more to the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday through Sunday. (Courtesy of DreamHack)

Join in the fun and celebrate gaming with three days of esports, cosplay, a Halloween costume contest with more than $20,000 in prizes and 1,000-plus special guests, including artists and creators and more. Friday-Sunday. $49 and up. Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. Chastain Park Arts Festival The 17th annual festival includes the work of approximately 175 artists, a children’s area, acoustic musicians and food and beverage concessions, including gourmet food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta.

Taste of Kennesaw Sample dishes from more than 30 area restaurants, enjoy music on two stages and let the kids have fun on a rock wall, inflatables and slides, a trackless train and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, food samples $1-$10. 2829 Cherokee St., downtown Kennesaw. 770-423-1330. Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Hear the amazing and inspiring story of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” along with live performances by the Jazz Legacy Project featuring Vince Guaraldi’s music from the TV special.

4 p.m. Sunday. $32.24-$77.04. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. Trunk or Treat Fall Festival Trick or treat through a maze of decorated trunks, play games for prizes and treat yourself to cotton candy and popcorn. 6-8 p.m. Friday. Free. Cobb Vineyard Church, 3206 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. 678-574-0005. Experience the Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park on Thursday through Sunday. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

Native American Festival and Pow Wow Experience the event billed as Georgia’s largest Native American gathering, which showcases culture through dance, music, craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $16 festival-only tickets, admission also included with Attraction Passes $36.99 and up. $20 daily parking, $40 yearly. Stone Mountain Park Historic Square, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686. Michelle Malone plays a free concert Saturday as part of Tucker’s 10-year anniversary celebration launch. (Courtesy of Eddie's Attic) Kickoff to Tucker 10-Year Celebration

Be part of the launch of Tucker’s 10-year anniversary celebration with a ceremony, Georgia-Florida football watch party, Michelle Malone concert, children’s activities and on-site food trucks. 2:30 p.m. celebration of referendum that made Tucker a city, 3:30 p.m. Georgia-Florida tailgate, 7:30 p.m. (approximately) Michelle Malone concert. Saturday. Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker. 678-597-9040. Hello Kitty and Friends MiniCon Celebrate everything Hello Kitty with a fashion show, artist alley and vendors, face painting, karaoke and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission and parking, $30 for meal, $30 for DIY Hat Bar. Charlie’s Collectible Show, Spring Mill Village Shopping Center, 6009 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-240-4884.

Fall Colors Canoe Trip Paddle quietly along the Chattahoochee River as you take in the vibrant colors of fall trees. These trips are appropriate for ages 8 and up, and all equipment is provided. 3-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. $45 per person. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. “Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute” Experience a Taylor Swift tribute that’s fronted by Olivia Mojica and re-creates, song by song and outfit by outfit, a stop on the “Eras Tour.”

8 p.m. Sunday. $35-$85. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Alpharetta. 770-206-2022. 5K Walk for Diabetes Lace up your shoes and walk to help support the work of the Diabetes “You Can Win” Foundation. The event also includes free health screenings, educational resources and fun for all ages. 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free, with fundraising encouraged. Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway SE, Lawrenceville. 678-837-4024. Harvest Festival

Celebrate autumn at Lawrenceville's music and arts festival and shop at a marketplace filled with locally made crafts, goods and other artisanal products, listen to music from area performers and national acts and treat yourself to fall-themed food and beverages. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653. Rescue Dog Games: Atlanta's Dog Howl-O-Ween Festival Dress your pup in a costume and enter them in contests such as dog tricks, wiggle butts and more. Other activities include a Hollywood Feed trick or treat, dog toy hunt, lure chase and more. Adoptable dogs will also be on site if you'd like to expand your family.