A dozen festivals to give you the fall feels

As the weather finally provides a respite from scorching temperatures, the fall festival calendar heats up. It’s the perfect time to get out and about with family or friends and shop for art, enjoy music from a wide variety of genres, treat yourself to samples of wine and beer and more. Whether you’d like to head to a smaller community event or join in the fun of one of metro Atlanta’s larger festivals, you’ll find plenty of happenings to enjoy throughout the season. Here are a dozen that could turn out to be favorites: