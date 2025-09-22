A dozen festivals to give you the fall feels

Metro Atlanta is filled with music, art, kids’ activities and more as autumn leaves color your world.
The Atlanta Greek Festival at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Annunciation will be held Oct. 2-5 this year. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
17 hours ago
As the weather finally provides a respite from scorching temperatures, the fall festival calendar heats up. It’s the perfect time to get out and about with family or friends and shop for art, enjoy music from a wide variety of genres, treat yourself to samples of wine and beer and more. Whether you’d like to head to a smaller community event or join in the fun of one of metro Atlanta’s larger festivals, you’ll find plenty of happenings to enjoy throughout the season. Here are a dozen that could turn out to be favorites:
As the weather finally provides a respite from scorching temperatures, the fall festival calendar heats up. It’s the perfect time to get out and about with family or friends and shop for art, enjoy music from a wide variety of genres, treat yourself to samples of wine and beer and more. Whether you’d like to head to a smaller community event or join in the fun of one of metro Atlanta’s larger festivals, you’ll find plenty of happenings to enjoy throughout the season. Here are a dozen that could turn out to be favorites:
Brew Moon Festival
Come to downtown Alpharetta’s biggest street party for wine and beer, live music, food tents and the Georgia vs. Alabama football game on a 17-foot screen.
6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $15 general admission, $150 for reserved table seating for six (before Sept. 12), $180 after, $5 drink tickets, food available for purchase. Downtown Alpharetta. 678-865-6608, alpharettabusinessassociation.com/BrewMoon.
6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $15 general admission, $150 for reserved table seating for six (before Sept. 12), $180 after, $5 drink tickets, food available for purchase. Downtown Alpharetta. 678-865-6608, alpharettabusinessassociation.com/BrewMoon.
Dunwoody Oktoberfest on Sept. 27 is a celebration with polka music, a biergarten and a KinderZone. ( Courtesy of Dunwoody Oktoberfest)
Dunwoody Oktoberfest
Say “ja” to an authentic Oktoberfest experience in Dunwoody with a biergarten, concessions, live polka music and more. A KinderZone will host carnival and Oktoberfest-themed games and include a playground.
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 27. Free admission. All-access wristbands $20 per child. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-881-1289, dunwoodyoktoberfest.com.
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 27. Free admission. All-access wristbands $20 per child. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-881-1289, dunwoodyoktoberfest.com.
Duluth Fall Festival
The fun starts with a parade followed by live entertainment, a Donut Dash 5K, food vendors, carnival rides, classic games and a Kidz Korner with a petting zoo, crafts, bounce houses, live music just for them and more.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28. Free admission. 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 1-855-385-8841, duluthfallfestival.org.
The fun starts with a parade followed by live entertainment, a Donut Dash 5K, food vendors, carnival rides, classic games and a Kidz Korner with a petting zoo, crafts, bounce houses, live music just for them and more.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28. Free admission. 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 1-855-385-8841, duluthfallfestival.org.
Atlanta Greek Festival
Celebrate 50 years of the festival bringing Greek culture to Atlanta with authentic Greek food, live music and dance, cathedral tours and a market with handmade gifts, jewelry and art.
5-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5. $5 admission through Oct. 2, $7 after, free for 12 and under and law enforcement, first responders, military, veterans, teachers and students with ID. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870, atlantoktoagreekfestival.org.
5-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5. $5 admission through Oct. 2, $7 after, free for 12 and under and law enforcement, first responders, military, veterans, teachers and students with ID. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870, atlantoktoagreekfestival.org.
Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival
More than 30 performances from varied genres highlight this Alpharetta festival, which also has a Music Market with art and handcrafted goods that have music-related themes.
Chalk artists create amazing images on the streets of the Marietta Square during the annual Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival on Oct. 11-12. (Courtesy of Lou Hammond Group/Wayne Renshaw)
Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival
Sample craft beers (Oct. 11 only), enjoy live music and watch chalk artists use their creativity and talent to transform the streets. All proceeds benefit the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12: Chalk Festival. Free admission. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 11: Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up. $50 through Oct. 10, $55 day of event. Marietta Square along Atlanta and Anderson streets, Marietta. 770-528-1444, chalktoberfest.com.
Sample craft beers (Oct. 11 only), enjoy live music and watch chalk artists use their creativity and talent to transform the streets. All proceeds benefit the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12: Chalk Festival. Free admission. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 11: Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up. $50 through Oct. 10, $55 day of event. Marietta Square along Atlanta and Anderson streets, Marietta. 770-528-1444, chalktoberfest.com.
On Oct. 11-12, Atlanta Pride Festival hosts many activities including three marches and a large Pride parade. (Courtesy of Atlanta Pride)
Atlanta Pride Festival
Celebrate Pride with entertainers, a marketplace with more than 200 vendor booths, three marches, a large Pride parade, an outdoor drag show and more.
Oct. 11-12. Free admission with donations accepted. Premium passes $95.05 and up. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. 404-382-7588, facebook.com/atlantapride.
Oct. 11-12. Free admission with donations accepted. Premium passes $95.05 and up. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. 404-382-7588, facebook.com/atlantapride.
HarvestFest
HarvestFest brings a market, Halloween Happenings Kid’s Festival, Touch-A-Truck, Scarecrows on the Square competition, pie eating contest, costume contest and college football watch party to the streets of Marietta Square.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov.
The 45th annual Olde Town Fall Festival in Conyers on Oct. 18 includes a costume contest for pets. (Courtesy of of Olde Town Fall Festival)
Olde Town Fall Festival
This 45th annual Conyers festival offers arts and crafts vendors, a kids and pets costume contest, festival food, entertainment and children’s activities.