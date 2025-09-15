Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes Panda Fest, Monster Jam and Atlanta Home Show. Panda Fest brings three days of Asian food, merchandise and performances to Atlantic Station this weekend. For kids, a panda inflatable awaits. (Courtesy of 360 Media)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Panda Fest is bringing Asian food, merchandise and performances to Atlantic Station, and Monster Jam is filling the Gas South Arena with vehicle stunts and excitement. And if you’re looking for some inspiration for your fall home or garden projects, head to the Atlanta Home Show at Cobb Galleria Centre. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

More things to do in metro Atlanta Panda Fest Visit more than 80 Asian food vendors, shop for merchandise, view cultural performances and more at Atlantic Station. Noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. General admission $14, VIP $35, free for children under 6. Prices for Saturday are $2 more. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta. Southeast Indie Fest

Celebrate two days of independent music at this festival for all ages, with performances by the Ocho, Arkose, Slow Funeral, Cannibal Kids, Alto Moon, Connor Kelly & the Time Warp and other bands.

6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. $23.57 one-day pass, $44.63 two-day pass, $34.10 for one-day pass on the day of the event. The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232. Best in Show Support artists and animals with free pet adoptions, exploring the Best in Show art gallery, getting creative with hands-on crafts and enjoying a youth story time. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-509-4989. Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Harvest on the Hooch includes food, craft beer, live bluegrass music and family-friendly activities. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Harvest on the Hooch Guests of all ages are welcome at this annual outdoor food and craft beer festival, which includes bites from top area chefs and new flavors from nearby breweries, meaderies and wineries. Bluegrass music and family-friendly activities such as garden games, face painting and feeding farm animals are also part of the fun. 1-5 p.m. Sunday. $80 advance purchase, $90 event day, $5 discount with membership. $20 for children 11 and up, free for children 10 and under, VIP table $1,000, VIP chef demonstration $100 (includes admission.) Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Taste of Smyrna Sample foods from more than 30 restaurants and listen to live music.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Downtown Smyrna. 770-434-6600. Brookhaven Porch Fest Stroll from house to house to hear bands and connect with Brookhaven residents and guests. Food vendors will be on-site. 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Free to attend, with RSVP encouraged. Drew Valley neighborhood in Brookhaven. 678-879-4620. There is a limit to how much shopping and browsing some kids can handle, so children's activities are part of Yellow Daisy Festival this weekend at Stone Mountain Park. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

Yellow Daisy Festival This annual Stone Mountain Park event features the works of more than 400 artists and crafters, demonstrations, a fresh flower and plant garden, entertainment, children’s activities and festival foods. Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free with paid parking of $20 daily or $40 one-year pass. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686. The ADMH Run for Health Run in a 5K or 1K to help the Adult Disability Medical Healthcare clinic provide comprehensive health and related services for teens and adults with developmental disabilities

8 a.m. registration/bib pickup, 9 a.m. 5K (wheelchair division,) 9:15 a.m. 5K run/walk, 9:30 a.m. 1K Fun Run. Sunday. $25 for any race. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Movies by Moonlight Come early and watch a trivia slideshow and grab some concessions before viewing “A Goofy Movie” on a 30-foot screen outside. 7 p.m. amphitheater and outdoor concession stands open, 8 p.m. or later movie starts. Friday. Free. Heritage Amphitheatre Lawn, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. “The Game Show … Show”

Wear your grooviest ’70s outfit for a retro romp with two quick-witted Destination Theatre performers who host competitions such as “Name Those Tunes” and “$10 Pyramid.” 7 p.m. Saturday. $12 and up. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6120. See vehicles perform stunts and compete against one another at Monster Jam, Saturday and Sunday at Duluth's Gas South Arena. (Courtesy of Monster Jam) Monster Jam Watch monster trucks battle it out at Monster Jam, with the opportunity to add experiences, including a preshow pit party and driver meet and greet.

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, preshow pit parties 10:30 a.m.-noon both days. Post-event driver meet and greet about 15 minutes after each show. Show $34.85 and up and free for children under 2, preshow pit parties $20, post-event driver meet $30. Gas South Arena, 2400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243. 'The Mousetrap' Watch a Players Guild performance of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” a murder mystery set in a snowy countryside guesthouse. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday plus additional dates. $27.50 and up. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929. Will this 2001 Jaguar XK8 Shaguar be one of the stars of the Atlanta British Car Fayre again in downtown Norcross on Saturday? There's only one way to find out. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)

Atlanta British Car Fayre Admire more than 400 British cars and motorcycles, and buy British-themed food, beverages and products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free to attend. Downtown Norcross. 770-448-2122. Party in the Park Kick off your weekend with live music, bounce houses and games in the Grayson City Park.