15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes Panda Fest, Monster Jam and Atlanta Home Show.
Panda Fest brings three days of Asian food, merchandise and performances to Atlantic Station this weekend. For kids, a panda inflatable awaits. (Courtesy of 360 Media)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
18 minutes ago
Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Panda Fest is bringing Asian food, merchandise and performances to Atlantic Station, and Monster Jam is filling the Gas South Arena with vehicle stunts and excitement. And if you’re looking for some inspiration for your fall home or garden projects, head to the Atlanta Home Show at Cobb Galleria Centre.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Visit more than 80 Asian food vendors, shop for merchandise, view cultural performances and more at Atlantic Station.
Noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. General admission $14, VIP $35, free for children under 6. Prices for Saturday are $2 more. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta.
Celebrate two days of independent music at this festival for all ages, with performances by the Ocho, Arkose, Slow Funeral, Cannibal Kids, Alto Moon, Connor Kelly & the Time Warp and other bands.
6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. $23.57 one-day pass, $44.63 two-day pass, $34.10 for one-day pass on the day of the event. The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232.
Guests of all ages are welcome at this annual outdoor food and craft beer festival, which includes bites from top area chefs and new flavors from nearby breweries, meaderies and wineries. Bluegrass music and family-friendly activities such as garden games, face painting and feeding farm animals are also part of the fun.
1-5 p.m. Sunday. $80 advance purchase, $90 event day, $5 discount with membership. $20 for children 11 and up, free for children 10 and under, VIP table $1,000, VIP chef demonstration $100 (includes admission.) Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Stroll from house to house to hear bands and connect with Brookhaven residents and guests. Food vendors will be on-site.
2-7 p.m. Saturday. Free to attend, with RSVP encouraged. Drew Valley neighborhood in Brookhaven. 678-879-4620.
There is a limit to how much shopping and browsing some kids can handle, so children's activities are part of Yellow Daisy Festival this weekend at Stone Mountain Park. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)
This annual Stone Mountain Park event features the works of more than 400 artists and crafters, demonstrations, a fresh flower and plant garden, entertainment, children’s activities and festival foods.
Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free with paid parking of $20 daily or $40 one-year pass. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.
Watch monster trucks battle it out at Monster Jam, with the opportunity to add experiences, including a preshow pit party and driver meet and greet.
1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, preshow pit parties 10:30 a.m.-noon both days. Post-event driver meet and greet about 15 minutes after each show. Show $34.85 and up and free for children under 2, preshow pit parties $20, post-event driver meet $30. Gas South Arena, 2400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.
Get inspiration for your fall home improvement projects with celebrity guests, exhibitors and more, and let the kids explore the Family Fun Zone’s interactive games and obstacle course.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. One-day admission $8 online, $10 box office; four one-day tickets $24, free for seniors 65 and up and children 12 and under. Parking $10 daily. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-800-395-1350.