Things to do Score major fun playing mini golf at these varied metro Atlanta courses With pirate ships, neon monsters and carnivals, these themed links — some enhanced by food and drink — are hits with all kinds of players. The metro Atlanta area is home to plenty of mini golf courses, including Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf in Duluth, that can be enjoyed by all ages.

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 2 hours ago link copied

From neon monsters to carnivals, the themes for metro Atlanta miniature golf courses are fun and varied. And if you’re looking for something that all ages can play when the weather begins to cool, mini golf fits the bill. Metro Atlanta mini links range from the relatively straightforward to high-tech ones that keep score for you, and you’ll have your choice of indoor or outdoor courses as well as those that serve some elevated food and drink options.

Whether you’re a novice or a self-proclaimed pro, you can get into the swing of things at these seven metro Atlanta mini golf attractions: The mini golf course at Skyline Park on the roof at Ponce City Market affords a view of downtown, Midtown and north toward Buckhead. (Courtesy of Skyline Park) Skyline Park, The Roof at Ponce City Market The view at Skyline Park might distract you from your mini golf game since you’ll be able to see downtown, Midtown and Buckhead from your vantage point outside on the Roof at Ponce City Market. The mini golf course is straightforward, and you’ll also have access to games including skee-ball, basketball and a horse derby race at the Coney Island-style boardwalk. For a more thrilling adventure, zoom down a three-story slide or ride the Hegee Tower.

3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. All Access Daily Ticket includes roof admission and unlimited access to mini golf, all boardwalk games, Hegee Tower ride, three-story slide and seasonal skating: adults $30, kids 4-12 $22, free for ages 3 and under. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530. poncecityroof.com.

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Duluth presents a pirate theme that includes a full-sized ship, footbridges, waterfalls and more. (Courtesy of Pirate’s Cove) Pirate’s Cove A longtime mini golf destination in the area, Pirate’s Cove bills itself as “The Original Adventure Golf.” Its Duluth location has an entertaining outdoor setup with a full-size pirate ship as well as waterfalls, streams, caves and footbridges. Play an 18-hole round, or, if you’re having a birthday party, family gathering or similar large group, spend some time navigating 27 holes of “arrr-some” fun. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 18-hole Captains Course: $11.75 adults, $10.75 ages 5-12, free for kids 4 and under. 27-hole Adventure: $14 adults, $12 ages 5-12, free for kids 4 and under. Monday-Thursday Happy Hours from 4-6 p.m. 18 holes $7 adults, $6 kids. 3380 Venture Parkway NW, Duluth. 770-623-4184. piratescove.net. The Fringe, located outside of Aurora Cineplex in Roswell, has two 18-hole courses. It offers a deal where you can play for $5 if you see a movie on the same weekday. (Courtesy of the Fringe)

Monster Mini Golf As you might expect, it’s all about the monsters at Monster Mini Golf in Marietta, where you’ll play a course filled with glow-in-the-dark animated creatures that talk and wiggle. The indoor course has an eerie glow of neon lights as you work your way through 18 holes of spooky fun, with disco balls, visual effects and music adding to the experience. An arcade is also on-site, with some games letting you earn tickets to accumulate for prizes, and you can also experience virtual reality simulators. Noon-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Mini golf $10-$13. Combination tickets: Monstrous Mix $19 for one round of mini golf and a $10 arcade card; Terrific Trio $27 for one round of mini golf, $15 arcade card and one virtual reality play. Town Center Market, 2505 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW, Marietta. 770-423-2212. monsterminigolf.com. The Fringe Located just outside the entrance to Aurora Cineplex, the Fringe in Roswell features two 18-hole outdoor courses with Doubloon Lagoon and Chattahoochee Gulch themes. Each takes about 45 minutes to play. As you play, you’ll pass over a bridge with water underneath, play on a pirate ship and more, depending on the course you choose. And if you’d like to see a movie on the same weekday at the cineplex, your round of mini golf costs just $5.

4-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon-8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. (Fall hours, which are extended when Fulton County Schools are out.) One course: adults $9, seniors 55 and older and kids ages 3-12 $6, free for 2 and under and $6.25 per person for a Family Four Pack (minimum of four family members, no more than three adults). Both courses: Adults $13.50, seniors 55 and older and kids 3-12 $9, free for 2 and under and $9.50 per person for a Four Pack. Play all day: $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for kids. Two courses for the price of one on Thursdays. Roswell Town Center Mall lower level, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. a51fun.com. Puttshack, which has Midtown and Dunwoody locations, offers an extensive food and drink menu. (Courtesy of Puttshack) Puttshack Puttshack is a relative newcomer to the metro Atlanta mini golf landscape and has locations in Midtown as well as Dunwoody. The vibe here is fun and upscale, with a DJ on the weekends and an extensive food menu with shareables, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and signature cocktails. Four indoor courses are available, each with nine holes. Some extra elements, such as glowing green circles that give you bonus points and hazard traps that cause you to lose points, add to the fun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (21 and up only after 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.) Nine holes per person, per course, including fountain drink: $15 for ages 13 and up, $9 for 12 and under. All you can putt (Sunday only): $25 for 13 and up, $15 for 12 and under. 50% off your second game Monday-Friday. Midtown, the Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta and 1111 High St., Suite 210, Dunwoody. 404-738-7888 (Midtown,) 404-882-7888 (Dunwoody.) puttshack.com.

Swing Play a round of golf on Swing’s outdoor course in Fairburn that’s flat and easy to navigate. And if you’d like to add on some ax throwing (the “fling” to go along with swing,) you can do both for $30. The business has a rotating lineup of food trucks that visit daily, so you’ll get to explore some different food options. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10 ages 13 and up, $8.50 kids 4-12, $7.50 military/seniors with ID, free for kids 3 and under. 8480 Senoia Road, Fairburn. 770-703-4655. swingatlanta.com. You’ll find interactive screens at each mini golf hole at Putt Nation in Buford. (courtesy of Putt Nation) Putt Nation