Things to do How Labubus became the internet’s — and Atlanta’s — favorite weird toy Fans hunt for rare versions of the tiny, toothsome and trending dolls amid blind boxes and faux versions. Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com An authentic Labubu will have nine teeth, experts say. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Carly Cooper – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

With wild hair, toothy grins and a slightly menacing charm, Labubus aren’t your typical collectible figures. But that’s exactly the point. Created by Hong Kong-based illustrator Kasing Lung and released through Chinese designer toy giant Pop Mart, these quirky characters have sparked a global craze — one fueled by blind unboxings, social media buzz and a rapidly growing collector community. Once rooted in the niche world of art toys, Labubu has evolved into a mainstream obsession, thanks in part to Lisa from Blackpink, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and other celebrity fans. Pop-up shops and specialty retailers often sell out within hours, and online groups are filled with trading posts, box-opening videos and tips for spotting the rarest variant.

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com Trevor White pulls a Labubu box from a display at Luxury Box ATL on Tuesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) In Atlanta, obsessed consumers scour the malls, carefully distinguishing the official toy from Lafufus (faux Labubus). Official versions have been spotted at Luxury Box ATL in West Midtown and Buckhead, K-pop Nation in Duluth, and Chuchat in Johns Creek. At Luxury Box, the devilish-looking creatures cost $60 to $80 each, depending on demand and availability. Manager Trevor White says the first batch of 40-50 Labubus sold out in two days. “We’ve had a lot of repeat customers,” he said. “I’ve seen some people buy 12 Labubus at a time. They want one of each color.”

Why pay nearly the cost of a cellphone bill when Pop Mart sells them for $27? It’s the immediate gratification, Duluth parent Marisa Lindsay said. She first heard about the trend on TikTok and has since dived in deep, ordering four Labubus. Since the Pop Mart figures can take months to ship, Lindsay decided to satisfy her obsession with a couple Lafufu purchases in the meantime.

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com “We’ve had a lot of repeat customers,” the manager of Luxury Box ATL said. “I’ve seen some people buy 12 Labubus at a time. They want one of each color.” (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) “I didn’t want one at all, and then I fell into consumerism. Because they are difficult to get, I needed to have it,” sheexplained. “So, I watched TikToks on how to get them, delayed taking my sleep aid and stayed up until 10 p.m. for the release on the Pop Mart app. It’s an addiction.” A self-proclaimed Labubu expert, Lindsay says people can distinguish Labubus from Lafufus by the QR code and holographic sticker on the box, number of teeth (nine), and smooth, matte paint job. “It’s about craftsmanship,” White adds. Introduced in Lung’s story series “The Monsters,” Labubus are inspired by Nordic folklore and can be classified into different series based on color and design. Some popular series feature six figures with one rare style (with chances of getting one approximately 1 in 72). Exciting Macaron are pastel, Big Into Energy neon, and Have a Seat convey different moods based on facial expressions.

Credit: (Courtesy of Holly Eubanks) At Cloak and Draugr in Roswell, Holly Eubanks has tattooed more than 90 Labubus at the request of clients. (Courtesy of Holly Eubanks) What sets Labubu apart from other collectible trends is the blend of artsy influence and mystery buying. For many fans, the appeal lies in the unpredictability — never knowing which character you’ll get. Hence the magic of unboxing, which fans do carefully, often on camera, making sure not to rip the packaging lest the resale value diminish. “There’s so much we don’t have control over. I find it refreshing to find something unpredictable be positive,” said Holly Eubanks, a tattoo artist at Cloak and Draugr in Roswell. A toy collector herself, Eubanks began tattooing Labubus at the request of a client and has since found a niche, inking more than 100 in a couple of months. Credit: TNS Customers check out Labubu dolls at Pop Mart's new store in Las Vegas. The grand opening drew hundreds, some of whom waited overnight, eager to purchase the popular collectibles, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS) “I talk to so many people who have given their Labubus names, personalities and clothes,” Eubanks said. “It’s a way to make their Labubu unique to them.”

She charges $25 per Labubu for as many tattoos as can fit on its face. Common asks include freckles, florals and stars, as well as spiderwebs and barbed wire. Her own Labubu, which hangs from her car’s rearview mirror, is decorated with a star, crescent moon and leaves. Others, like Melissa Wikoff, start the Labubu hunt for their children and then get sucked in, dressing the monsters in knockoff designer attire ordered from Etsy. “It’s the same way it’s fun to get clothes for American Girl dolls,” she said. “I thought they were terrifying at first, but they grew on me. I loved Trolls in the ’90s and they were so ugly.” Her 7-year-old son plays with Labubus as if they were action figures, driving them around in toy trucks. She says she got a pit in her stomach when he asked to cut off the key chain part (altering the toy decreases its value), even though she assumes they’re Lafufus. “It’s like the Beanie Babies excitement from when we were kids,” she said.