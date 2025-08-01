Things to do Don’t let the swelter keep you from exploring Atlanta’s vivid outdoor art From Art on the Beltline to Tiny Doors Atlanta and Abernathy Sculpture Garden to East Atlanta’s murals, the metro area offers eyefuls of art for free viewing. Credit: Photo courtesy of Tiny Doors ATL Tiny Doors ATL has installed mini-entryways all over Atlanta, including this one on the Grant Park Trail (suggestion: park nearby in the Gateway garage). (Courtesy of Tiny Doors ATL)

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Art blooms outdoors in Atlanta — especially during, but not limited to, summertime. Here is a roundup of cool things to see around the city, even in the challenging heat. Most of the outdoors art projects listed here still will be available to check out when the red-hot temperatures drop a few humane degrees.

Art on the Beltline The Atlanta Beltline features one of the largest temporary public art exhibits and linear galleries in the United States, located along the Beltline corridor. You’ll find sculptures, murals, performances and other experiences there, some permanent and others on a temporary basis. Check out the Beltline’s website for a list of all the artists and works you’ll find there. beltline.org/art. Credit: Photo by Arthur Rudick Drew Borders' mural in the ABV Gallery’s new Art Yard in East Atlanta, one in a series along a new 130-foot-long mural wall. (Courtesy of Arthur Rudick) Atlanta’s street art

The AJC’s publication partner ArtsATL has a long list of stories about Atlanta’s street art and murals. From East Atlanta and Cabbagetown to Pittsburgh and Adair Park, take a deep dive into what you’ll see in many of Atlanta’s neighborhoods. artsatl.org.

“Alice’s Wonderland” features 38 larger-than-life sculptures in seven installations inspired by Lewis Carroll’s timeless tales, plus Shaggy Dog and the now-iconic Earth Goddess, two pieces in the Garden’s permanent collection from the 2013-14 exhibitions “Imaginary Worlds: Plants Larger Than Life” and “A New Kingdom of Plant Giants.” “Enchanted Trees by Poetic Kinetics” marks the return of the artists behind the Garden’s 2021 exhibition of a signature rainbow-hued “Skynet” billowing above the Canopy Walk. The 10 sculptures are scattered throughout the Garden. atlantabg.org. Credit: Photo by Jeffrey Moustache The interactive art installation "Misting Mushrooms" at Woodruff Park is cool and cooling. Woodruff Park This summer, downtown Atlanta is getting a dose of enchantment with “Misting Mushrooms,” an interactive art installation that’s part cooling station and part musical playground created by LeMonde Studio. See it through Aug. 30 at Woodruff Park. art.atlantadowntown.com. Chattahoochee Nature Center

How about some of nature’s own art? The Chattahoochee Nature Center’s most popular annual exhibit is back for its 12th summer. Through Aug. 31, get up close and personal with hundreds of native butterflies surrounded by colorful nectar plants. chattnaturecenter.org. Midtown Atlanta Public art is everywhere in Midtown Atlanta, and the Midtown Alliance has a helpful website that includes both a map of the works and a page for each one. midtownatl.com. Explore Adding a park around ‘54 Columns’ maximizes interest in Sol LeWitt's minimalist art Credit: Photo by Arthur Rudick 54 Columns Park photographed by drone from above, with the Atlanta skyline in the background. COURTESY OF ARTHUR RUDICK City of Atlanta Public Art Collection

The Public Art Program is tasked with the maintenance and conservation of the City of Atlanta Public Art Collection, which includes 139 public artworks. The collection contains significant artworks by Atlanta, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, including Isamu Noguchi, Thornton Dial, Sol LeWitt, Lynn Linnemeier and Elizabeth Catlett. To find out where these artworks and monuments are located, visit the Google map at ocaatlanta.com/public-art. Blue Heron Nature Preserve Blue Heron Nature Preserve hosts an annual outdoor exhibit that has already completed its 2025 showing, but you can still see art on the preserve grounds. The permanent collection includes pieces by previous artists-in-residence. bhnp.org/arts/outdoor-art. Abernathy Sculpture Garden Located just east of the Playable Art Park at Abernathy Greenway in Sandy Springs, the Abernathy Sculpture Garden welcomes visitors to stroll through and view eight winners of the Art Sandy Springs Open Sculpture Contest. sandyspringsga.gov/abernathy-sculpture-garden.

