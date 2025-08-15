Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Happenings include a convention for retro horror and sci-fi and Cirque du Soleil acrobats and musicians portraying an insect colony.
Retro horror and science fiction take center stage on Aug. 8-10, with panels, vendors and more at Monsterama Con in Atlanta. (Courtesy)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Monsterama Con

Retro horror and science fiction take center stage on Aug. 8-10, with panels, vendors and more at Monsterama Con in Atlanta. (Courtesy)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Attend a Monster Prom, panel discussions, screenings and more as Monsterama Con celebrates retro horror and sci-fi, or experience Cirque du Soleil “OVO,” where acrobats transform into a buzzing insect colony.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Monsterama Con

Celebrate retro horror and sci-fi with screenings, panel discussions, vendors, a Monster Prom and more.

Friday-Sunday. $30 Friday or Sunday, $35 Saturday, $55 three-day pass. Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area, 2000 Century Blvd. NE, Atlanta.

The grand opening of Brookhaven City Centre on Saturday features live music by Jupiter Coyote and other performers, interactive activities, kids games and more. (Courtesy of Jupiter Coyote)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Jupiter Coyote

The grand opening of Brookhaven City Centre on Saturday features live music by Jupiter Coyote and other performers, interactive activities, kids games and more. (Courtesy of Jupiter Coyote)

Brookhaven City Centre Grand Opening

Explore the new Brookhaven City Centre, which will house government offices and an event venue, while enjoying live music (including Jupiter Coyote from 5-7 p.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis), food vendors, kids games, interactive activities and more.

10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620.

Vinings Downhill 5K Run for the Kids

Start the race at the top of Mount Wilkinson, go through three downhill sections (as well as some hills) and end at The Lovett School. The 5K distance is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and you’ll want to stay for a postrace party with awards, music and food.

8 a.m. 5K, 9 a.m. 1K Fun Run, 9:05 a.m. Doggie Dash, 9:30 a.m. awards. Saturday. $45 5K in advance ($50 race day), $25 kids 1K ($30 race day), $25 Doggie Dash and costume contest ($30 race day). 2849 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta.

Strand Ole Opry: Modern Country Hits

Enjoy what’s billed as a front porch-style summer sing-along at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, with the Strand Ole Opry band playing and singing new country hits. Country comedy and storytelling are also in the mix. Radio personality Dallas McCade of New Country 101.5 is the show’s new host.

8 p.m. Saturday. $30. 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Main Street Cruise-In

Display or view classic custom vehicles, listen to music and buy some food to enjoy while supporting Special Olympics Georgia.

8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Acworth Arts Alliance SIMA Reception

Attend a reception for the Students, Instructors and Member Artists exhibit, which showcases two- and three-dimensional artwork with themes of landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes.

4-9 p.m. Saturday. The Art House, 4425 Cherokee St., Acworth. 678-543-5777.

How will the Georgia Bulldogs led by coach Kirby Smart fare this season? Attend Tony Barnhart's 2025 College Football Forecast on Saturday at Saint Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody to find out. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

How will the Georgia Bulldogs led by coach Kirby Smart fare this season? Attend Tony Barnhart's 2025 College Football Forecast on Saturday at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody to find out. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

2025 College Football Forecast with Tony Barnhart

Wear your school’s colors and hear an up-to-date analysis of the upcoming college football season from Tony Barnhart, who spent more than 40 years covering the sport for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ESPN, the SEC Network and more. The men’s kitchen crew will serve a hearty breakfast, so attendees are asked to email their number of guests to mensbreakfast@icloud.com.

8-10 a.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $5 high school and younger. Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. 770-393-1424.

Yoga at Callanwolde

Reset, reconnect and recharge before the week ahead with an introductory yoga class at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center.

9:15-10:30 a.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $17.33. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Movies by Moonlight

Watch the 1998 movie “The Parent Trap” on a 30-foot screen in an area with tiered lawn seating. Concessions will be available for purchase.

On-screen trivia during sunset (approximately 8 p.m.), movie begins after sunset. Friday. Heritage Amphitheatre Lawn, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Buy unique goods while listening to live music at Avalon's Makers Market Artisan Faire on Sunday. (Courtesy of Avalon)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Avalon

Buy unique goods while listening to live music at Avalon’s Makers Market Artisan Faire on Sunday. (Courtesy of Avalon)

Makers Market Artisan Faire

Shop for one-of-a-kind goods from local makers, artists, crafters and designers in an outdoor marketplace while you listen to live music.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. The Plaza at Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.

Collective Soul & Live Summer Unity Tour

Rock out with decades of anthems, including Collective Soul’s “Shine” and Live’s “Lightning Crashes” with a lineup that also includes Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue.

6 p.m. Saturday. $54.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

An acrobat dressed as a cricket performs in Cirque du Soleil's "Ovo" during the show's 2010 Atlanta tour stop. A new version is buzzing this weekend in Duluth. (Liz Vandal/Cirque du Soleil)

Credit: Liz Vandal, Cirque du Soleil

An acrobat dressed as a cricket performs in Cirque du Soleil's "Ovo" during the show's 2010 Atlanta tour stop. A new version is buzzing this weekend in Duluth. (Liz Vandal/Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil “Ovo

Watch 53 acrobats and musicians create their version of a buzzing insect colony in this new iteration of a popular Cirque show that’s appropriate for all ages.

Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $59-$142, parking $15. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Get Batty

Go on a bat-spotting expedition and use acoustic bat monitoring equipment to discover these mammals. You’ll also learn about their large impact on our ecosystem.

8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Little Mulberry Park trail, 3855 Fence Road, Auburn. 678-277-0850.

Multicultural Night

Enjoy a high-energy evening in Duluth with music, dance, cultural stations and international cuisine.

6-9 p.m. Friday. Free. Main Stage and Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Food Truck Frenzy

Bring chairs or blankets or get comfortable in one of the park’s pavilions and treat yourself to offerings from multiple food trucks.

5-8 p.m. Friday. Free for Gwinnett County residents, $8 for nonresidents. Rhodes Jordan Park, Stanley R. Gunter Pavilion, 100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-277-0890.

