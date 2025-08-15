Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Happenings include a convention for retro horror and sci-fi and Cirque du Soleil acrobats and musicians portraying an insect colony. Credit: Photo courtesy of Monsterama Con Retro horror and science fiction take center stage on Aug. 8-10, with panels, vendors and more at Monsterama Con in Atlanta. (Courtesy)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Attend a Monster Prom, panel discussions, screenings and more as Monsterama Con celebrates retro horror and sci-fi, or experience Cirque du Soleil “OVO,” where acrobats transform into a buzzing insect colony. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Monsterama Con Celebrate retro horror and sci-fi with screenings, panel discussions, vendors, a Monster Prom and more. Friday-Sunday. $30 Friday or Sunday, $35 Saturday, $55 three-day pass. Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area, 2000 Century Blvd. NE, Atlanta.

Explore the new Brookhaven City Centre, which will house government offices and an event venue, while enjoying live music (including Jupiter Coyote from 5-7 p.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis), food vendors, kids games, interactive activities and more. 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620.

Explore the new Brookhaven City Centre, which will house government offices and an event venue, while enjoying live music (including Jupiter Coyote from 5-7 p.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis), food vendors, kids games, interactive activities and more. 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620. Vinings Downhill 5K Run for the Kids Start the race at the top of Mount Wilkinson, go through three downhill sections (as well as some hills) and end at The Lovett School. The 5K distance is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and you’ll want to stay for a postrace party with awards, music and food. 8 a.m. 5K, 9 a.m. 1K Fun Run, 9:05 a.m. Doggie Dash, 9:30 a.m. awards. Saturday. $45 5K in advance ($50 race day), $25 kids 1K ($30 race day), $25 Doggie Dash and costume contest ($30 race day). 2849 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta.

Strand Ole Opry: Modern Country Hits Enjoy what’s billed as a front porch-style summer sing-along at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, with the Strand Ole Opry band playing and singing new country hits. Country comedy and storytelling are also in the mix. Radio personality Dallas McCade of New Country 101.5 is the show’s new host. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30. 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. Main Street Cruise-In Display or view classic custom vehicles, listen to music and buy some food to enjoy while supporting Special Olympics Georgia.

8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274. Acworth Arts Alliance SIMA Reception Attend a reception for the Students, Instructors and Member Artists exhibit, which showcases two- and three-dimensional artwork with themes of landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. The Art House, 4425 Cherokee St., Acworth. 678-543-5777. Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA How will the Georgia Bulldogs led by coach Kirby Smart fare this season? Attend Tony Barnhart's 2025 College Football Forecast on Saturday at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody to find out. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

2025 College Football Forecast with Tony Barnhart Wear your school’s colors and hear an up-to-date analysis of the upcoming college football season from Tony Barnhart, who spent more than 40 years covering the sport for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ESPN, the SEC Network and more. The men’s kitchen crew will serve a hearty breakfast, so attendees are asked to email their number of guests to mensbreakfast@icloud.com. 8-10 a.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $5 high school and younger. Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. 770-393-1424. Yoga at Callanwolde Reset, reconnect and recharge before the week ahead with an introductory yoga class at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center.

9:15-10:30 a.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $17.33. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. Movies by Moonlight Watch the 1998 movie “The Parent Trap” on a 30-foot screen in an area with tiered lawn seating. Concessions will be available for purchase. On-screen trivia during sunset (approximately 8 p.m.), movie begins after sunset. Friday. Heritage Amphitheatre Lawn, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. Credit: Photo courtesy of Avalon Buy unique goods while listening to live music at Avalon’s Makers Market Artisan Faire on Sunday. (Courtesy of Avalon)

Makers Market Artisan Faire Shop for one-of-a-kind goods from local makers, artists, crafters and designers in an outdoor marketplace while you listen to live music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. The Plaza at Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. Collective Soul & Live Summer Unity Tour Rock out with decades of anthems, including Collective Soul’s “Shine” and Live’s “Lightning Crashes” with a lineup that also includes Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue.

6 p.m. Saturday. $54.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010. Credit: Liz Vandal, Cirque du Soleil An acrobat dressed as a cricket performs in Cirque du Soleil's "Ovo" during the show's 2010 Atlanta tour stop. A new version is buzzing this weekend in Duluth. (Liz Vandal/Cirque du Soleil) Cirque du Soleil “Ovo” Watch 53 acrobats and musicians create their version of a buzzing insect colony in this new iteration of a popular Cirque show that’s appropriate for all ages. Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $59-$142, parking $15. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Get Batty Go on a bat-spotting expedition and use acoustic bat monitoring equipment to discover these mammals. You’ll also learn about their large impact on our ecosystem. 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Little Mulberry Park trail, 3855 Fence Road, Auburn. 678-277-0850. Multicultural Night Enjoy a high-energy evening in Duluth with music, dance, cultural stations and international cuisine.