15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings include a convention for retro horror and sci-fi and Cirque du Soleil acrobats and musicians portraying an insect colony.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Monsterama Con
Retro horror and science fiction take center stage on Aug. 8-10, with panels, vendors and more at Monsterama Con in Atlanta. (Courtesy)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta? Attend a Monster Prom, panel discussions, screenings and more as Monsterama Con celebrates retro horror and sci-fi, or experience Cirque du Soleil “OVO,” where acrobats transform into a buzzing insect colony.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Explore the new Brookhaven City Centre, which will house government offices and an event venue, while enjoying live music (including Jupiter Coyote from 5-7 p.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis), food vendors, kids games, interactive activities and more.
10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620.
Start the race at the top of Mount Wilkinson, go through three downhill sections (as well as some hills) and end at The Lovett School. The 5K distance is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and you’ll want to stay for a postrace party with awards, music and food.
Enjoy what’s billed as a front porch-style summer sing-along at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, with the Strand Ole Opry band playing and singing new country hits. Country comedy and storytelling are also in the mix. Radio personality Dallas McCade of New Country 101.5 is the show’s new host.
8 p.m. Saturday. $30. 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
Attend a reception for the Students, Instructors and Member Artists exhibit, which showcases two- and three-dimensional artwork with themes of landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes.
4-9 p.m. Saturday. The Art House, 4425 Cherokee St., Acworth. 678-543-5777.
Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA
How will the Georgia Bulldogs led by coach Kirby Smart fare this season? Attend Tony Barnhart's 2025 College Football Forecast on Saturday at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody to find out. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Wear your school’s colors and hear an up-to-date analysis of the upcoming college football season from Tony Barnhart, who spent more than 40 years covering the sport for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ESPN, the SEC Network and more. The men’s kitchen crew will serve a hearty breakfast, so attendees are asked to email their number of guests to mensbreakfast@icloud.com.
8-10 a.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $5 high school and younger. Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. 770-393-1424.