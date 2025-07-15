15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Welcome August with a Georgia Tech football fan event, a Water Lantern Festival, outdoor movie showings, concerts and more.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech
Get ready for Georgia Tech’s football season with First Saturday on the Flats, which features interactive activities and the opportunity to meet players and cheerleaders. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
25 minutes ago
As the calendar turns to August, you’ll find plenty of fun, family-friendly events taking place during its first weekend. Among the highlights, Georgia Tech is getting ready for the start of the college football season with the chance to meet players, get autographs, play tailgate games and more. You can also join in the Water Lantern Festival in Marietta and craft a lantern to float on the water along with other creations.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Admire more than 2,500 vehicles of all makes and models — and if you’d like to get a jump on the fun, arrive before sunrise to watch the parade of cars.
9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free for spectators and participants. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 770-965-9179.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Water Lantern Festival
Make a water lantern with the kit included with the price of a ticket and float your creation at the Water Lantern Festival. It's happening Saturday at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. (Courtesy of Water Lantern Festival)
Make a lantern and watch yours, along with many others, float across the water to create a magical sight.
6 p.m. gates open, 6-10 p.m. food trucks, music and fun, 8:30 p.m. design your lantern, 9-10 p.m. lantern launch. Saturday. $37.99 in advance, $57.99 at the event if not sold out. Both include festival access, lantern kit, entry into scavenger hunt giveaway and gift pack with card games and drawstring bag. Free admission for kids under 8 with paid adult ticket (lantern not included). Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
Watch a dinosaur double feature with “The Good Dinosaur” starting at 6:30 p.m. and “Jurassic Park” starting at 8 p.m. You can visit food trucks and Suwanee Circle, which will serve themed mocktails to match the movies.
6:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park, 421 Main St., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.
Bring a dish to share for lunch with chicken provided by Cozy Coop of Roswell and enjoy yard games, a bounce house, face painting, karaoke, a cake walk to benefit North Fulton Community Charities, Mario Kart, cards, snow cones and popcorn.
10 a.m. service and backpack blessing, 11:30 a.m. potluck lunch and activities. Sunday. Free. Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 1000 Hembree Road, Roswell. 770-475-9159.
Run in your choice of distances and get rewarded with free Kona Ice, a custom medal and more. For a fun challenge, pick up a beach toy or item at each water station to carry with you for the rest of the race. If you cross the finish line with all the items and return them, you’ll earn a special challenge pin to add to your finisher medal.
7 a.m. Saturday. $17-$42. Little Mulberry Park South, 3855 Fence Road NE, Dacula.