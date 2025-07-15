Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Welcome August with a Georgia Tech football fan event, a Water Lantern Festival, outdoor movie showings, concerts and more.
Get ready for Georgia Tech’s football season with First Saturday on the Flats, which features interactive activities and the opportunity to meet players and cheerleaders. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
25 minutes ago

As the calendar turns to August, you’ll find plenty of fun, family-friendly events taking place during its first weekend. Among the highlights, Georgia Tech is getting ready for the start of the college football season with the chance to meet players, get autographs, play tailgate games and more. You can also join in the Water Lantern Festival in Marietta and craft a lantern to float on the water along with other creations.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

First Saturday on the Flats

Get hyped for the return of Georgia Tech football by engaging with your favorite Yellow Jacket players, getting autographs, playing tailgate games and having fun interactive experiences.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free. Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, 177 North Ave. NW, Atlanta.

Art activities for all ages are a part of the High Museum of Art’s Family Saturday event. (Courtesy of the High Museum of Art)

Family Saturday at the High

Bring the family out for arts programming for everyone, including gallery tours and experimenting, playing and making art in studio workshops.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $23.50, free for children under 5, $25 parking. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Caffeine & Octane

Admire more than 2,500 vehicles of all makes and models — and if you’d like to get a jump on the fun, arrive before sunrise to watch the parade of cars.

9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free for spectators and participants. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 770-965-9179.

Make a water lantern with the kit included with the price of a ticket and float your creation at the Water Lantern Festival. It's happening Saturday at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. (Courtesy of Water Lantern Festival)

Water Lantern Festival

Make a lantern and watch yours, along with many others, float across the water to create a magical sight.

6 p.m. gates open, 6-10 p.m. food trucks, music and fun, 8:30 p.m. design your lantern, 9-10 p.m. lantern launch. Saturday. $37.99 in advance, $57.99 at the event if not sold out. Both include festival access, lantern kit, entry into scavenger hunt giveaway and gift pack with card games and drawstring bag. Free admission for kids under 8 with paid adult ticket (lantern not included). Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

18th Annual Jerry Day ATL

Celebrate the life and music of Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead with bands including Frankly Scarlet, Lefty Williams Band and GR8FLDUDE’s Token Rhyme performing on two indoor stages.

3 p.m.-midnight Sunday. $57.44. Terminal West at King Plow Arts Center, 887 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 404-876-5566.

Southeast Homeschool Expo

Hear inspiring speakers, shop for homeschool products and services, attend workshops and sessions and more.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person at the door, children under 18 free with parents. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-800-285-6340.

Clarkston Library Book Sale

Stock up on reading materials for the family by fitting as many books as you can into a bag for just $5. The sale is cash only.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston. 404-508-7175.

Chamblee Summer Concert Series

Get up and dance to the tunes of Uptown Funk, a band that re-creates the energy and music of Bruno Mars, in this last Chamblee Summer Concert of the season.

6 p.m. Friday. Free. City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 470-622-9271.

Outdoor Movies on the Green

Bring blankets and lawn chairs and get comfortable to watch the 2024 animated family film “Despicable Me 4.”

8:40 p.m. Friday. Free. Park Place, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Babies & Bumps

If you’re a new or soon-to-be parent, take in seminars and demos, visit with exhibitors and vendors, take part in activities, score giveaways, win prizes and more.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $35.12, VIP $69.15. The Hotel at Avalon, Autograph Collection, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

The Disney/Pixar animated family film "The Good Dinosaur" plays in a free outdoor double feature with "Jurassic Park" in Suwanee on Saturday night. (Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Movies & Mocktails

Watch a dinosaur double feature with “The Good Dinosaur” starting at 6:30 p.m. and “Jurassic Park” starting at 8 p.m. You can visit food trucks and Suwanee Circle, which will serve themed mocktails to match the movies.

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park, 421 Main St., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Back-to-School Bash

Bring a dish to share for lunch with chicken provided by Cozy Coop of Roswell and enjoy yard games, a bounce house, face painting, karaoke, a cake walk to benefit North Fulton Community Charities, Mario Kart, cards, snow cones and popcorn.

10 a.m. service and backpack blessing, 11:30 a.m. potluck lunch and activities. Sunday. Free. Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 1000 Hembree Road, Roswell. 770-475-9159.

End of Summer Hoorah

Enjoy outside summer activities and ice pops, bring a 100% cotton T-shirt for tie-dyeing, and stay to swim in the pool for free after the event.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. $4 Gwinnett County residents, $7 nonresidents, free for parents. Mountain Park Activity Building community room, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain. 678-277-0179.

Summer Sizzler 5K/10K/15K

Run in your choice of distances and get rewarded with free Kona Ice, a custom medal and more. For a fun challenge, pick up a beach toy or item at each water station to carry with you for the rest of the race. If you cross the finish line with all the items and return them, you’ll earn a special challenge pin to add to your finisher medal.

7 a.m. Saturday. $17-$42. Little Mulberry Park South, 3855 Fence Road NE, Dacula.

Party in the Park

Kick your weekend off with live music, games and bounce houses at the park.

6-8:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

