Things to Do
Things to Do

Get ready for Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Clipse and more metro Atlanta summer concerts

Here’s a guide to 11 hot shows you should have on your calendar as temperatures rise.
Beyoncé brings her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour to Atlanta for four July nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Beyoncé brings her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour to Atlanta for four July nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (David J. Phillip/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta summers are known to bring overwhelming heat and humidity. Why not enjoy shows from music’s biggest stars while braving the weather? From Beyoncé to Katy Perry and Nine Inch Nails, here are some of the exciting summer concerts in metro Atlanta that you should consider attending.

Ateez

On the heels of releasing its latest EP “Golden Hour: Part 3,” Ateez will kick off its North American tour in Atlanta. The eight-member band won best K-pop group at this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards.

7:30 p.m. July 10. $162-$1,191. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Beyoncé

When Beyoncé took over Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium for three nights in August 2023, AJC critic DeAsia Paige wrote, "Beyoncé's Atlanta ball was a communal and sacred source of bliss." The singer returns for four shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer. (Susan Walsh/AJC)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

If you missed your chance to see Beyoncé on her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, NOW’s your chance. And this time, she’ll have four shows in Atlanta. Her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, which notably includes fewer cities than the singer’s previous tours, kicked off in April in Los Angeles. Next month, Beyoncé will stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

7 p.m. July 10-11, 13-14. $140-$1,230. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com

Jeezy

Atlanta rap veteran Jeezy is celebrating a milestone: 20 years in the industry. His debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101,” released on July 26, 2005. Now, he’ll tour the album with a live orchestra. Directed by Emmy-winning producer Adam Blackstone and arranged by Grammy winner Derrick Hodge, the show will feature Color of Noize Orchestra and special guest DJ Drama.

8 p.m. July 26. $189-$720. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims rocked the sold out Tabernacle in December 2024 for his 11th Annual Kegsmas celebration. The Conyers native will return to Atlanta for two shows this summer. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

icon to expand image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Thanks to the 2023 hit single “Lose Control” (now, the longest-running song on the Billboard Hot 100), Teddy Swims remains at the top of the charts. In January, the Grammy nominee and Conyers native released his sophomore album “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).” Later this month, he’ll release the final installment in the trilogy. Swims will perform two nights in Chastain Park.

8 p.m. Aug. 12-13. $111-$400. Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-233-2227, livenation.com

Clipse

In recent weeks, Clipse has embarked on an impressive album rollout. Comprising brothers Pusha T and Malice, the rap duo will release the Pharrell Williams-produced “Let God Sort Em Out” — its first album in 15 years — on July 11. Leading up to that date, the rappers have gone viral for magazine interviews, dissed another rapper (Hi, Travis Scott) and announced a tour with Atlanta rap duo Earthgang. How’s that for a comeback?

8 p.m. Aug. 14. $140-$460. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. easternatl.com

Katy Perry

Attention, Atlanta Katy cats. Get ready to experience every Katy Perry era. The pop superstar is bringing her Lifetimes Tour to State Farm Arena. Last year, Perry dropped her seventh studio album, “143,″ and won MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. Singer and YouTuber Rebecca Black is the tour’s opening act.

7 p.m. Aug. 20. $80-$900. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

The Weeknd

Last month, the Weeknd began his stadium tour with special guests (and frequent collaborators) Mike Dean and Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti. The tour supports his recent album “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” featuring Carti, Lana del Ray and Future. The 22-track LP is the last act of a trilogy that started with 2020’s “After Hours.” “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is also billed as the last under the Weeknd moniker.

7 p.m. Aug. 21. $158-441. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com

YFN Lucci

Following his prison release in January, rapper YFN Lucci will hit the State Farm Arena stage for a welcome home concert on Aug. 23. (Courtesy of Robb Cohen Photography & Video)
icon to expand image

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is returning to the stage for a hometown concert. Earlier this year, the artist, who’d been imprisoned since 2021, was released after pleading guilty to a gang charge. Since then, YFN Lucci released the single “Jan. 31st (My Truth)” in honor of his prison release date.

7 p.m. Aug. 23. $64-$230. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Nine Inch Nails

When bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross aren’t scoring hit films (“Challengers,” “Soul”), they’re in the legendary rock outfit Nine Inch Nails. The band is on its first tour in three years, stopping in Duluth in September. EDM producer Boys Noize will open the show.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. $156-$446. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, gassouthdistrict.com.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is bringing all of her “Radical Optimism” to Atlanta for two nights. The Grammy-winning pop star is touring behind her latest album, “Radical Optimism.” Her North American trek begins in Toronto in September and ends in Seattle, Washington, in October.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14. $166-$600. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills

Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight, shown performing at the Stockbridge Amphitheater's grand opening in 2021, will join Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills for an Atlanta concert celebrating their storied careers, in September. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Four music legends, including Georgia’s doyenne of gospel and soul Gladys Knight, will soon take over State Farm Arena. Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills are teaming for their first joint tour, titled Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage. The tour began in May with a string of shows across the U.S. Its second leg begins in September, stopping in Atlanta on Sept. 20.

8 p.m. Sept. 20. $111-$534. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Hot fun in the summertime: 12 festivals to help you enjoy the steamy season

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Oye Fest hosts karaoke night at 97 Estoria. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Amid national boom, Atlanta’s Latin music scene is ‘very early stages’

While Atlanta venues have grown more receptive to Latin music over the years, the city’s Latin music scene is still a budding field.

Atlanta’s Beauté Noir Fest to celebrate Juneteenth with Mariah the Scientist

Beauté Noir Fest, a celebration of Black beauty and culture, is being held at Pullman Yards on Saturday. Mariah the Scientist will headline the fifth annual event.

Georgia orchestras, both big and small, hit high notes as the beat goes on

Classical music might sound so yesterday, but many symphony orchestras across Georgia are reporting audience growth and financial stability.

The Latest

5 hippest hotels for a staycation in ATL

Make the most of Atlanta, one of the best staycation cities

1h ago

In town for Club World Cup? Explore Centennial Park District for even more fun

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab