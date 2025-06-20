Atlanta summers are known to bring overwhelming heat and humidity. Why not enjoy shows from music’s biggest stars while braving the weather? From Beyoncé to Katy Perry and Nine Inch Nails, here are some of the exciting summer concerts in metro Atlanta that you should consider attending.
Ateez
On the heels of releasing its latest EP “Golden Hour: Part 3,” Ateez will kick off its North American tour in Atlanta. The eight-member band won best K-pop group at this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards.
7:30 p.m. July 10. $162-$1,191. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Beyoncé
Credit: AP
If you missed your chance to see Beyoncé on her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, NOW’s your chance. And this time, she’ll have four shows in Atlanta. Her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, which notably includes fewer cities than the singer’s previous tours, kicked off in April in Los Angeles. Next month, Beyoncé will stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
7 p.m. July 10-11, 13-14. $140-$1,230. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com
Jeezy
Atlanta rap veteran Jeezy is celebrating a milestone: 20 years in the industry. His debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101,” released on July 26, 2005. Now, he’ll tour the album with a live orchestra. Directed by Emmy-winning producer Adam Blackstone and arranged by Grammy winner Derrick Hodge, the show will feature Color of Noize Orchestra and special guest DJ Drama.
8 p.m. July 26. $189-$720. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org
Teddy Swims
Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ
Thanks to the 2023 hit single “Lose Control” (now, the longest-running song on the Billboard Hot 100), Teddy Swims remains at the top of the charts. In January, the Grammy nominee and Conyers native released his sophomore album “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).” Later this month, he’ll release the final installment in the trilogy. Swims will perform two nights in Chastain Park.
8 p.m. Aug. 12-13. $111-$400. Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-233-2227, livenation.com
Clipse
In recent weeks, Clipse has embarked on an impressive album rollout. Comprising brothers Pusha T and Malice, the rap duo will release the Pharrell Williams-produced “Let God Sort Em Out” — its first album in 15 years — on July 11. Leading up to that date, the rappers have gone viral for magazine interviews, dissed another rapper (Hi, Travis Scott) and announced a tour with Atlanta rap duo Earthgang. How’s that for a comeback?
8 p.m. Aug. 14. $140-$460. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. easternatl.com
Katy Perry
Attention, Atlanta Katy cats. Get ready to experience every Katy Perry era. The pop superstar is bringing her Lifetimes Tour to State Farm Arena. Last year, Perry dropped her seventh studio album, “143,″ and won MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. Singer and YouTuber Rebecca Black is the tour’s opening act.
7 p.m. Aug. 20. $80-$900. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.
The Weeknd
Last month, the Weeknd began his stadium tour with special guests (and frequent collaborators) Mike Dean and Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti. The tour supports his recent album “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” featuring Carti, Lana del Ray and Future. The 22-track LP is the last act of a trilogy that started with 2020’s “After Hours.” “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is also billed as the last under the Weeknd moniker.
7 p.m. Aug. 21. $158-441. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com
YFN Lucci
Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is returning to the stage for a hometown concert. Earlier this year, the artist, who’d been imprisoned since 2021, was released after pleading guilty to a gang charge. Since then, YFN Lucci released the single “Jan. 31st (My Truth)” in honor of his prison release date.
7 p.m. Aug. 23. $64-$230. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.
Nine Inch Nails
When bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross aren’t scoring hit films (“Challengers,” “Soul”), they’re in the legendary rock outfit Nine Inch Nails. The band is on its first tour in three years, stopping in Duluth in September. EDM producer Boys Noize will open the show.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. $156-$446. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500, gassouthdistrict.com.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa is bringing all of her “Radical Optimism” to Atlanta for two nights. The Grammy-winning pop star is touring behind her latest album, “Radical Optimism.” Her North American trek begins in Toronto in September and ends in Seattle, Washington, in October.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14. $166-$600. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.
Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Four music legends, including Georgia’s doyenne of gospel and soul Gladys Knight, will soon take over State Farm Arena. Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills are teaming for their first joint tour, titled Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage. The tour began in May with a string of shows across the U.S. Its second leg begins in September, stopping in Atlanta on Sept. 20.
8 p.m. Sept. 20. $111-$534. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.
