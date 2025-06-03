Things to Do
Butterfly appreciation takes wing at Chattahoochee Nature Center festival

Get up close with the pretty pollinators, buy plants to attract them and more on June 7-8 in Roswell.
The Flying Colors Butterfly Festival at Chattahoochee Nature Center allows guest to have up-close encounters with butterflies. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The 26th annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival will bring up-close encounters with butterflies, entertainment and more fun to the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests will be able to interact with the colorful pollinators inside the nature center’s Butterfly Encounter as well as learn about the role butterflies play in our environment and in cultures around the world. A Migration Game will also be available to play, and pollinator experts will help further your understanding of these important insects.

The dance group Alma Mexicana will perform butterfly-themed dances at the Flying Colors Butterfly Festival this weekend. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Plenty of butterfly-themed presentations are scheduled, including Mr. Jason’s Music Party, which includes kids’ entertainment and a butterfly parade, and performances by Alma Mexicana, a dance group that will present butterfly-themed traditional Mexican dances.

If you’d like to attract more butterflies and other pollinators to your yard and help them thrive, host and nectar plants will be available for sale. Gardening experts will be on hand to share advice on plants for your pollinator garden.

Vendors will offer products including specially flavored honeys, as well as soaps and other honey-infused body products. Refreshments — fair food, King of Pops and Bonsabi Tea — will be available for purchase.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 and include all activities. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free but still need a ticket.

Choose an entry time when buying your ticket online, and, when you check in at the festival, reserve a Butterfly Encounter slot with a plaza attendant.

Chattahoochee Nature Center is at 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. Information: 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org.

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments