Wendy Wax, “Just Beachy.” In Wax’s latest escapist vacation read, a former actress in need of a reset reunites with her grandmother, her first crush and the enterprising ladies of Ten Beach Road. 6 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free. Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, 404-612-7000. bookmiser.net/events.html
Rob Franklin, “Great Black Hope.” An arrest for cocaine possession leaves a queer Black Stanford graduate in a state of turmoil, buckling under the weight of expectations from his family of doctors and lawyers and drawn back into the drug underworld in a perilous search for answers. 7 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free or $33.87 with book. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
Carapace: I Wanna Be Sedated. These days, the old Ramones tune seems all too relevant: Do you just wanna be sedated? Come share your tales of you or someone you know being put to sleep, joining a cult, going all-in on Tetris or otherwise escaping reality. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/
Kevin Sack, “Mother Emanuel.” Sack’s sweeping history of one of the nation’s most important African American churches is a profound story of courage and grace amid the fight for racial justice. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com
Katie Mitchell, “Prose to the People.” Mitchell’s stunning visual homage to Black bookstores pairs shops around the country with essays that celebrate the history, community, activism and culture these spaces embody. 7 p.m. June 11. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com
Amy Pence, “We Travel Towards It,” and Rupert Fike,” All Things In Common.” Two local poets will read from their latest work. 7 p.m. June 12. Reading, signing. Free. The Book Bird, 32 N. Avondale Road, Avondale, 470-351-8496. thebook-bird.com/upcoming-events
