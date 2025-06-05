Things to Do
Things to Do

Author events for June 6-12

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Wendy Wax, “Just Beachy.” In Wax’s latest escapist vacation read, a former actress in need of a reset reunites with her grandmother, her first crush and the enterprising ladies of Ten Beach Road. 6 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free. Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, 404-612-7000. bookmiser.net/events.html

Rob Franklin, “Great Black Hope.” An arrest for cocaine possession leaves a queer Black Stanford graduate in a state of turmoil, buckling under the weight of expectations from his family of doctors and lawyers and drawn back into the drug underworld in a perilous search for answers. 7 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free or $33.87 with book. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

ExploreThings To Do In Atlanta

Carapace: I Wanna Be Sedated. These days, the old Ramones tune seems all too relevant: Do you just wanna be sedated? Come share your tales of you or someone you know being put to sleep, joining a cult, going all-in on Tetris or otherwise escaping reality. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/

Kevin Sack, “Mother Emanuel.” Sack’s sweeping history of one of the nation’s most important African American churches is a profound story of courage and grace amid the fight for racial justice. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

Katie Mitchell, “Prose to the People.” Mitchell’s stunning visual homage to Black bookstores pairs shops around the country with essays that celebrate the history, community, activism and culture these spaces embody. 7 p.m. June 11. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

Amy Pence, “We Travel Towards It,” and Rupert Fike,” All Things In Common.” Two local poets will read from their latest work. 7 p.m. June 12. Reading, signing. Free. The Book Bird, 32 N. Avondale Road, Avondale, 470-351-8496. thebook-bird.com/upcoming-events

Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy

About the Author

Gina Webb
More Stories

Keep Reading

"King of Ashes" by S.A. Cosby (Courtesy of Flat Iron Books)

Credit: Handout

REVIEW

Finance bro turns scrappy to save the day in S.A. Cosby’s new thriller

A family owned crematorium in rural Virginia provides the setting for ‘King of Ashes.’

A death and a drug bust kill the club scene’s party vibe in ‘Great Black Hope’

Rob Franklin's literary debut is a zeitgeisty social commentary on race and class among a rarefied subculture of NYC and its intersection with the legal system and the media.

OPINION

Black romance writers help readers heal

I thought I was going to a book conference, but what I got was a crash course in all the ways that Black romance novels are transforming the lives and minds of readers.

The Latest

Enjoy music from entertainers such as DJ Sky, as well as an artist market, live music, a children’s area and more at Virginia-Highland Summerfest this weekend. (Courtesy of Virginia-Highland Summerfest)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Virginia-Highland Summerfest

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

1h ago

Alone in Atlanta? How to make friends and (not) alienate people.

Butterfly appreciation takes wing at Chattahoochee Nature Center festival

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.