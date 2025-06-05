Wendy Wax, “Just Beachy.” In Wax’s latest escapist vacation read, a former actress in need of a reset reunites with her grandmother, her first crush and the enterprising ladies of Ten Beach Road. 6 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free. Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, 404-612-7000. bookmiser.net/events.html

Rob Franklin, “Great Black Hope.” An arrest for cocaine possession leaves a queer Black Stanford graduate in a state of turmoil, buckling under the weight of expectations from his family of doctors and lawyers and drawn back into the drug underworld in a perilous search for answers. 7 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free or $33.87 with book. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Carapace: I Wanna Be Sedated. These days, the old Ramones tune seems all too relevant: Do you just wanna be sedated? Come share your tales of you or someone you know being put to sleep, joining a cult, going all-in on Tetris or otherwise escaping reality. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/