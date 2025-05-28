Things to Do
Enjoy plenty of free music and art at WigWag Fest in Avondale Estates

Although the festival is free, you can upgrade your experience with a VIP ticket.
Atlanta indie rock musician girlpuppy will headline the fourth annual WigWag Fest in Avondale Estates on Saturday. (Courtesy of WigWag Fest)

Credit: Photo courtesy of WigWag Fest

Credit: Photo courtesy of WigWag Fest

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Celebrate a day of music and art at the fourth annual WigWag Fest held 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday in and around the Globe Arts Center, 2833 Washington St., in Avondale Estates. The festival is family-friendly and is free to attend.

Atlanta indie rock musician girlpuppy will headline the event. The packed music schedule also includes Puddles Pity Party (the Atlanta singing clown who has performed everywhere from “America‘s Got Talent” to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas); the Woggles (’60s rock ‘n’ roll combined with soul and surf); Wieuca (psychedelic-tinged rock); O Key (skewed pop and video game/soundtrack music); Token Hearts (catchy pop melodies combined with vintage cool); Sid Jerr-Dan (alternative country); Lemonmnm (bubblegum); DJ AV Club; and DJ Airwolf.

Artists and vendors will have their wares set up in booths along the streets as bands play, and Cat Eye Creative will host a large group exhibition. When you’re ready to refuel, food trucks will be on-site, and beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Although the festival is free, you can upgrade your experience with a VIP ticket for $50. It gives you the opportunity to mix and mingle with talent and performers and score free beverages and snacks, a festival T-shirt, a limited edition poster and a swag bag. You’ll also have access to a dedicated VIP space with bathrooms and air conditioning.

If you’d like to ride MARTA to the festival, take the train to the Avondale station on the blue line. The festival is less than a mile from the station.

More information: wigwagfest.com.

