Enjoy plenty of free music and art at WigWag Fest in Avondale Estates

Celebrate a day of music and art at the fourth annual WigWag Fest held 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday in and around the Globe Arts Center, 2833 Washington St., in Avondale Estates. The festival is family-friendly and is free to attend.
Atlanta indie rock musician girlpuppy will headline the event. The packed music schedule also includes Puddles Pity Party (the Atlanta singing clown who has performed everywhere from “America‘s Got Talent” to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas); the Woggles (’60s rock ‘n’ roll combined with soul and surf); Wieuca (psychedelic-tinged rock); O Key (skewed pop and video game/soundtrack music); Token Hearts (catchy pop melodies combined with vintage cool); Sid Jerr-Dan (alternative country); Lemonmnm (bubblegum); DJ AV Club; and DJ Airwolf.
Artists and vendors will have their wares set up in booths along the streets as bands play, and Cat Eye Creative will host a large group exhibition. When you’re ready to refuel, food trucks will be on-site, and beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Although the festival is free, you can upgrade your experience with a VIP ticket for $50. It gives you the opportunity to mix and mingle with talent and performers and score free beverages and snacks, a festival T-shirt, a limited edition poster and a swag bag. You’ll also have access to a dedicated VIP space with bathrooms and air conditioning.
If you’d like to ride MARTA to the festival, take the train to the Avondale station on the blue line. The festival is less than a mile from the station.
More information: wigwagfest.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Photo courtesy of Duluth Lantern Festival
Light up the night as Duluth’s Art Month culminates with Lantern Parade
With its Enchanted Forest Glow theme, Duluth's Lantern Parade event will come alive with music, storytelling, dance and more from 5-9 p.m. before the main event, the parade
Big risks promise big rewards at Atlanta Fringe Festival
Just as performers take big risks, the Atlanta Fringe Festival is taking its biggest ever when it expands this year from five days and seven venues to 11 days and 10 venues.
15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday weekend
Celebrate geek culture at MomoCon, enjoy a fair midway and rodeo in Marietta or hear Atlanta Jazz Festival's large lineup of jazz bands in Piedmont Park.
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.