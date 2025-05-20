Additional Memorial Day-themed activities also are planned, and active-duty members of the military, veterans and retired military personnel can receive one free attractions ticket with valid ID. Their immediate family members can join in the fun with a 30% discount. Both must be bought at the ticket plaza inside the park.

Special performances by the 116th U.S. Army Band will be held, and an extended fireworks finale will take place nightly after the Drone & Light Show.

Attractions are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The light show is held nightly at 9:30 p.m.

Regular-priced attractions tickets cost $39.99 for adults, $36.99 for children (free for ages 2 and under), with tickets for the light show starting at $5. Daily parking, which isn’t included with the free military tickets, is $20 per vehicle and an annual pass costs $40.

Stone Mountain Park is at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain. For more information, call 478-478-6686 or visit stonemountainpark.com.