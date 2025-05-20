Breaking: Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Enjoy Memorial Day weekend events at Stone Mountain Park

Festivities include patriotic Drone & Light Show, fireworks and 116th U.S. Army Band performances.
A special extended fireworks show will light up the sky nightly after the Music Across America Drone & Light Show during Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Take part in the Memorial Day weekend festivities at Stone Mountain Park’s four-day event, which is billed as Atlanta’s largest.

From Friday to Monday, regular attractions such as the Scenic Railroad and Dinosaur Explore are open, and the Music Across America Drone & Light Show will be held nightly and will feature a formation of fire drones that create the image of a colorful eagle. Most of the drones will release fireworks from their locations in the eagle’s wings and tail.

Additional Memorial Day-themed activities also are planned, and active-duty members of the military, veterans and retired military personnel can receive one free attractions ticket with valid ID. Their immediate family members can join in the fun with a 30% discount. Both must be bought at the ticket plaza inside the park.

Special performances by the 116th U.S. Army Band will be held, and an extended fireworks finale will take place nightly after the Drone & Light Show.

Attractions are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The light show is held nightly at 9:30 p.m.

Regular-priced attractions tickets cost $39.99 for adults, $36.99 for children (free for ages 2 and under), with tickets for the light show starting at $5. Daily parking, which isn’t included with the free military tickets, is $20 per vehicle and an annual pass costs $40.

Stone Mountain Park is at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain. For more information, call 478-478-6686 or visit stonemountainpark.com.

