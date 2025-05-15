Immerse yourself in geek culture with costuming/cosplay, browsing a huge exhibitors hall and meeting celebrity voice talent, designers and writers behind your favorite shows, games and comics.

Continues Friday, May 23-Sunday, May 25. One-day memberships $50-$65, four-day memberships $105. Some parties and other events have separate charges. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Credit: Shahar Azran Credit: Shahar Azran

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Enjoy a large lineup of jazz bands in Piedmont Park, attend free workshops (registration required) and take the kids to the Publix Kids Zone for music workshops, creative crafts and more.

Saturday, May 24-Monday, May 26. Free general admission, one-day VIP $350. 440 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-546-6819 for ticket/registration inquiries.

ATHDay 2025

Wear your red and black or Georgia Bulldogs gear and celebrate the Classic City at Westside Motor Lounge with bands, art and vendors, food and drink and more elements that call Athens home.

Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, May 24. $14.99, free for kids 12 and under. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536.

Yaarab Shrine Circus, Fair and Rodeo

Enjoy more than 20 carnival rides and attractions, a rodeo and decadent food at Marietta’s Jim R. Miller Park.

Continues Friday, May 23-Sunday, May 25. $10 gate admission, free for ages 10 and under; unlimited ride band $35, parking $10. Rodeo $20 (doesn’t include gate admission). 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 404-872-5818.

“Grease”

Get ready for the leather jackets, teased hair and classic songs such as “Summer Nights” and “You’re the One That I Want” in a stage performance of “Grease” at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre.

8 p.m. Friday, May 23, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 25. $41.20-$62.48. 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Explore Wet your beak and enjoy the wildlife on Saturday at Brew at the Zoo

Smyrna Market

Shop more than 60 vendors selling international foods, local honey, handmade soaps, baked goods, crafts and more.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 25. Free admission. City Hall, 2800 King St., Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Day Weekend

Enjoy the park’s regular attractions, such as the Scenic Railroad and Dinosaur Explore, as well as a salute to the troops with a nightly Music Across America Drone & Light Show, followed by an extended fireworks finale. Special performances by the 116th U.S. Army Band will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Memorial Lawn.

Friday, May 23-Monday, May 26. Free for active duty, veterans and retired military personnel with valid ID at the ticket plaza, 30% off for their family at the plaza. General admission attractions tickets $39.99 for adults, $36.99 for children. Light show only $5-$15. 478-478-6686.

Explore Enjoy Memorial Day weekend events at Stone Mountain Park

Summer pool party kickoff

Kick off the summer season with fun activities, DJ entertainment, a photo booth zone and free food (while it lasts) at Stonecrest’s Browns Mill Aquatic Facility. The party ends at 3 p.m., but the aquatic center stays open until 7 p.m.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 24. Free. 4929 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest.

Summer Screens

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and your family to watch “Moana 2” outdoors at Ebster Recreation Center in Decatur. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

8:45 p.m. Friday, May 23. Free. 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 678-615-0915.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Splash Festivals/Daemon Baizan Credit: Photo courtesy of Splash Festivals/Daemon Baizan

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

Shop in a whimsical artist market, treat yourself to festival foods and let the kids visit the Kidz Zone offering face painting, sand art, mining for treasures and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25. Free admission. The Grove in Wills Park, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta.

Keith Urban

Catch Keith Urban’s High and Alive World Tour as he’s joined by Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.

7 p.m. Friday, May 23. $30 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Roswell Riverside Sounds

Spread out a picnic blanket or settle into a lawn chair to hear New Orleans funk, pop and rock ‘n’ roll from Bee Taylor. Food trucks will be on-site, and beer, wine and sangria will be available for purchase.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24. Free admission. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Splash Bash

Celebrate the opening day of the splash pad in Lilburn City Park with music, fun games and cool treats.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 24. 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn. 770-921-2210.

Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach

Enjoy a musical salute to troops and veterans, a performance by the Main Street Symphony Orchestra, bluegrass music and food trucks in Suwanee. If weather permits, Fort Moore’s Silver Wings Parachute Demonstration Team may drop in.

7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 23. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Summer Concert Series

Spend the evening listening to Side Piece, Nashville’s powerhouse all-female supergroup. The Norcross concert is a collection site for the CAN-Do Food Drive, so donations of canned food and other nonperishable items can be dropped off.

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 23. Free general admission, $90 table. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.