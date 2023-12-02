Plenty of food options inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

As the Georgia Bulldogs face off against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship game today, fans can take one worry off their mind: They will be well-fed no matter the results of the game.

The AMB Sports & Entertainment Group, which consists of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adopted a fan-first approach when the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017.

Encouraged in large part by Atlanta United and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the stadium’s “fan-first menu” includes reduced prices on popular food and beverage items, the prices of which have not changed, said Matt Cooper, senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants.