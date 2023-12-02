Plenty of food options inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

As the Georgia Bulldogs face off against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship game today, fans can take one worry off their mind: They will be well-fed no matter the results of the game.
The AMB Sports & Entertainment Group, which consists of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adopted a fan-first approach when the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017.
Encouraged in large part by Atlanta United and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the stadium’s “fan-first menu” includes reduced prices on popular food and beverage items, the prices of which have not changed, said Matt Cooper, senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants.
There are burgers, pizza and nachos, of course, among the offerings. But you also can find mac and cheese, bundt cakes and gluten-free options.
