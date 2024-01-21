Sports

Lanett survives for narrow win over Hogansville Callaway

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
18 minutes ago

Lanett posted a narrow 66-62 win over Hogansville Callaway in Alabama girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Franklin Heard County.

