National rankings: Georgia teams hold relatively steady after Week 12

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (10) Buford
19. (17) Mill Creek
23. (22) Colquitt County
27. (25) Hughes
43. (45) Thomas County Central
47. (50) Carrollton
49. (40) Cedar Grove
51. (38) North Cobb
65. (42) Grayson
94. (78) Walton
96. (94) Cedartown
97. (NR) Roswell
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
19. (18) Hughes
23. (23) Colquitt County
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
20. (20) Hughes
21. (21) Mill Creek
23. (23) Colquitt County
45. (47) Cedar Grove
61. (64) Carrollton
68. (72) North Cobb
72. (76) Creekside
95. (99) Thomas County Central
98. (NR) Walton
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
17 (16) Mill Creek
19. (18) Colquitt County
21. (23) Hughes
34. (35) Carrollton
43. (51) Thomas County Central
46. (39) North Cobb
47. (45) Cedar Grove
49. (75) Ware County
64. (43) Grayson
70. (80) Roswell
75. (72) Walton
89. (98) Cedartown
96. (93) Westlake
97. (NR) Milton
98. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 100)
2. (2) Buford
18. (19) Colquitt County
21. (22) Hughes
25. (26) Mill Creek
33. (34) Cedar Grove
59. (60) North Cobb
71. (74) Walton
76. (79) Creekside
95. (98) Milton
(Top 25)
9. (9) Buford
18. (18) Colquitt County
20. (20) Mill Creek
25. (25) Hughes
(Top 25)
12. (12) Buford
13. (13) Hughes
21. (22) Mill Creek
22. (23) Colquitt County
23. (24) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
24. (NR) Colquitt County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author