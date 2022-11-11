ajc logo
National rankings: Georgia teams hold relatively steady after Week 12

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC



High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (10) Buford

19. (17) Mill Creek

23. (22) Colquitt County

27. (25) Hughes

43. (45) Thomas County Central

47. (50) Carrollton

49. (40) Cedar Grove

51. (38) North Cobb

65. (42) Grayson

94. (78) Walton

96. (94) Cedartown

97. (NR) Roswell

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

19. (18) Hughes

23. (23) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

20. (20) Hughes

21. (21) Mill Creek

23. (23) Colquitt County

45. (47) Cedar Grove

61. (64) Carrollton

68. (72) North Cobb

72. (76) Creekside

95. (99) Thomas County Central

98. (NR) Walton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

17 (16) Mill Creek

19. (18) Colquitt County

21. (23) Hughes

34. (35) Carrollton

43. (51) Thomas County Central

46. (39) North Cobb

47. (45) Cedar Grove

49. (75) Ware County

64. (43) Grayson

70. (80) Roswell

75. (72) Walton

89. (98) Cedartown

96. (93) Westlake

97. (NR) Milton

98. (NR) Gainesville

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Buford

18. (19) Colquitt County

21. (22) Hughes

25. (26) Mill Creek

33. (34) Cedar Grove

59. (60) North Cobb

71. (74) Walton

76. (79) Creekside

95. (98) Milton

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (9) Buford

18. (18) Colquitt County

20. (20) Mill Creek

25. (25) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

12. (12) Buford

13. (13) Hughes

21. (22) Mill Creek

22. (23) Colquitt County

23. (24) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

24. (NR) Colquitt County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Georgia State signs two state champions, including a 7-footer


