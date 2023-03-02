In federal trial, Ron Bell pleads guilty to extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner

Pendley also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion Feb. 22.

Two years ago, Bell was found guilty in an Arizona magistrate court of working to defame Pastner with the sexual-assault allegation. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to make restitution to Pastner in the amount of $719,002 for Pastner’s legal fees.

In a statement at a sentencing for that case, Pastner addressed the impact that Bell’s actions had had on him. At a game at Louisville, fans had yelled “Rapist!” at him on the Tech bench. He told the judge how he had to explain the allegations to his three pre-teen daughters.

“This isn’t just something of a trespassing (allegation),” Pastner said. “The worst crime somebody can commit to somebody – this is what they accused me of. And he knew what he was doing, through greed, through extortion. It was with total malicious intent.”

That case was thought possibly to be the end of the legal proceedings regarding Bell’s torment of Pastner, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia indicted Bell and Pendley on charges of conspiracy to extort Tech in October 2022.

“These defendants sought to damage the reputations of the institution and coach for their own financial gain,” Farley said in a statement at the time of the indictment. “The FBI will not stop in bringing people who try and commit this type of fraud to justice.”

Sentencing for Bell, 56, is scheduled for June 8.