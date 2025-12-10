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Atlanta United

Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference

Atlanta United

Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference

MLS Standings

MLS 2026GPWDLFAGDP
Nashville SC
Nashville SC
3423837125+4677
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
3419787434+4064
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF
34161268059+2160
New England Revolution
New England Revolution
34184125547+858
FC Dallas
FC Dallas
34161086251+1158
Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire
34167116454+1055
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC
34159106651+1554
Saint Louis City SC
Saint Louis City SC
34159105948+1154
San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose Earthquakes
341410105751+652
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo
34149114343051
Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union
34148126652+1450
Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew
34145155952+747
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC
341211115240+1247
Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers
34137146261+146
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
34137146378-1546
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders
341210124446-246
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati
341210126775-846
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake
34136155352+145
Minnesota United FC
Minnesota United FC
341111125658-244
Los Angeles Galaxy
Los Angeles Galaxy
341111125057-744
Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids
34127154750-343
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls
34126164862-1442
New York City FC
New York City FC
341012124945+442
Toronto FC
Toronto FC
34912135267-1539
San Diego FC
San Diego FC
34911145763-638
Austin FC
Austin FC
34810164265-2334
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United FC
3496194360-1733
DC United
DC United
34712153961-2233
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City
3475224081-4126
CF Montreal
CF Montreal
3468203769-3226
Eastern ConferenceGPWDLFAGDP
Nashville SC
Nashville SC
3423837125+4677
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF
34161268059+2160
New England Revolution
New England Revolution
34184125547+858
Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire
34167116454+1055
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC
34159106651+1554
Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union
34148126652+1450
Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew
34145155952+747
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
34137146378-1546
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati
341210126775-846
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls
34126164862-1442
New York City FC
New York City FC
341012124945+442
Toronto FC
Toronto FC
34912135267-1539
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United FC
3496194360-1733
DC United
DC United
34712153961-2233
CF Montreal
CF Montreal
3468203769-3226
Western ConferenceGPWDLFAGDP
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
3419787434+4064
FC Dallas
FC Dallas
34161086251+1158
Saint Louis City SC
Saint Louis City SC
34159105948+1154
San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose Earthquakes
341410105751+652
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo
34149114343051
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC
341211115240+1247
Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers
34137146261+146
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders
341210124446-246
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake
34136155352+145
Minnesota United FC
Minnesota United FC
341111125658-244
Los Angeles Galaxy
Los Angeles Galaxy
341111125057-744
Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids
34127154750-343
San Diego FC
San Diego FC
34911145763-638
Austin FC
Austin FC
34810164265-2334
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City
3475224081-4126