Atlanta United
Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference
Atlanta United
Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference
MLS Standings
|MLS 2026
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|P
Nashville SC
|34
|23
|8
|3
|71
|25
|+46
|77
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|34
|19
|7
|8
|74
|34
|+40
|64
Inter Miami CF
|34
|16
|12
|6
|80
|59
|+21
|60
New England Revolution
|34
|18
|4
|12
|55
|47
|+8
|58
FC Dallas
|34
|16
|10
|8
|62
|51
|+11
|58
Chicago Fire
|34
|16
|7
|11
|64
|54
|+10
|55
Charlotte FC
|34
|15
|9
|10
|66
|51
|+15
|54
Saint Louis City SC
|34
|15
|9
|10
|59
|48
|+11
|54
San Jose Earthquakes
|34
|14
|10
|10
|57
|51
|+6
|52
Houston Dynamo
|34
|14
|9
|11
|43
|43
|0
|51
Philadelphia Union
|34
|14
|8
|12
|66
|52
|+14
|50
Columbus Crew
|34
|14
|5
|15
|59
|52
|+7
|47
Los Angeles FC
|34
|12
|11
|11
|52
|40
|+12
|47
Portland Timbers
|34
|13
|7
|14
|62
|61
|+1
|46
Orlando City SC
|34
|13
|7
|14
|63
|78
|-15
|46
Seattle Sounders
|34
|12
|10
|12
|44
|46
|-2
|46
FC Cincinnati
|34
|12
|10
|12
|67
|75
|-8
|46
Real Salt Lake
|34
|13
|6
|15
|53
|52
|+1
|45
Minnesota United FC
|34
|11
|11
|12
|56
|58
|-2
|44
Los Angeles Galaxy
|34
|11
|11
|12
|50
|57
|-7
|44
Colorado Rapids
|34
|12
|7
|15
|47
|50
|-3
|43
New York Red Bulls
|34
|12
|6
|16
|48
|62
|-14
|42
New York City FC
|34
|10
|12
|12
|49
|45
|+4
|42
Toronto FC
|34
|9
|12
|13
|52
|67
|-15
|39
San Diego FC
|34
|9
|11
|14
|57
|63
|-6
|38
Austin FC
|34
|8
|10
|16
|42
|65
|-23
|34
Atlanta United FC
|34
|9
|6
|19
|43
|60
|-17
|33
DC United
|34
|7
|12
|15
|39
|61
|-22
|33
Sporting Kansas City
|34
|7
|5
|22
|40
|81
|-41
|26
CF Montreal
|34
|6
|8
|20
|37
|69
|-32
|26
|Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|P
Nashville SC
|34
|23
|8
|3
|71
|25
|+46
|77
Inter Miami CF
|34
|16
|12
|6
|80
|59
|+21
|60
New England Revolution
|34
|18
|4
|12
|55
|47
|+8
|58
Chicago Fire
|34
|16
|7
|11
|64
|54
|+10
|55
Charlotte FC
|34
|15
|9
|10
|66
|51
|+15
|54
Philadelphia Union
|34
|14
|8
|12
|66
|52
|+14
|50
Columbus Crew
|34
|14
|5
|15
|59
|52
|+7
|47
Orlando City SC
|34
|13
|7
|14
|63
|78
|-15
|46
FC Cincinnati
|34
|12
|10
|12
|67
|75
|-8
|46
New York Red Bulls
|34
|12
|6
|16
|48
|62
|-14
|42
New York City FC
|34
|10
|12
|12
|49
|45
|+4
|42
Toronto FC
|34
|9
|12
|13
|52
|67
|-15
|39
Atlanta United FC
|34
|9
|6
|19
|43
|60
|-17
|33
DC United
|34
|7
|12
|15
|39
|61
|-22
|33
CF Montreal
|34
|6
|8
|20
|37
|69
|-32
|26
|Western Conference
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|P
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|34
|19
|7
|8
|74
|34
|+40
|64
FC Dallas
|34
|16
|10
|8
|62
|51
|+11
|58
Saint Louis City SC
|34
|15
|9
|10
|59
|48
|+11
|54
San Jose Earthquakes
|34
|14
|10
|10
|57
|51
|+6
|52
Houston Dynamo
|34
|14
|9
|11
|43
|43
|0
|51
Los Angeles FC
|34
|12
|11
|11
|52
|40
|+12
|47
Portland Timbers
|34
|13
|7
|14
|62
|61
|+1
|46
Seattle Sounders
|34
|12
|10
|12
|44
|46
|-2
|46
Real Salt Lake
|34
|13
|6
|15
|53
|52
|+1
|45
Minnesota United FC
|34
|11
|11
|12
|56
|58
|-2
|44
Los Angeles Galaxy
|34
|11
|11
|12
|50
|57
|-7
|44
Colorado Rapids
|34
|12
|7
|15
|47
|50
|-3
|43
San Diego FC
|34
|9
|11
|14
|57
|63
|-6
|38
Austin FC
|34
|8
|10
|16
|42
|65
|-23
|34
Sporting Kansas City
|34
|7
|5
|22
|40
|81
|-41
|26