Where to watch, listen, livestream Saints at Falcons

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Falcons (1-2), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
TV: Fox – Play-by-play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225. Saints channel 380 and on the APP.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.
About the Author