Atlanta Falcons

Where to watch, listen, livestream Saints at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) works through traffic for a first down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Falcons won, 24-15. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) works through traffic for a first down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Falcons won, 24-15. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
32 minutes ago

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Falcons (1-2), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox – Play-by-play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225. Saints channel 380 and on the APP.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

Where to watch, listen, livestream the Chiefs at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chiefs-Falcons game watched by more than 25 million viewers1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Justin Simmons is team’s expert on Saints quarterback Derek Carr
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia football-Auburn kickoff time, TV network announced for Week 6 game
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chiefs-Falcons game watched by more than 25 million viewers1h ago
Falcons’ Justin Simmons is team’s expert on Saints quarterback Derek Carr
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement