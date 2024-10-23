Exclusive: Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Buccaneers in second meeting?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins after being sacked by Seattle defensive end Dre'Mont Jones during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

The Falcons’ three-game winning streak is over - thanks to a lopsided home loss to the Seahawks.

They jump right back in it this week with a rematch against the divisional opponent Buccaneers. Both teams enter 4-3 with the Falcons holding first place in the NFC South by virtue of their 36-30 win on Oct. 3. This meeting is in Tampa.

At this point in the season, it appears the division race is between the Falcons and Buccaneers. The Saints have just two wins and the Panthers just one.

Time to vote again. Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)

Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout

Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)

