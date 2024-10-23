Vote: Will Falcons defeat Buccaneers in second meeting?

The Falcons’ three-game winning streak is over - thanks to a lopsided home loss to the Seahawks.

They jump right back in it this week with a rematch against the divisional opponent Buccaneers. Both teams enter 4-3 with the Falcons holding first place in the NFC South by virtue of their 36-30 win on Oct. 3. This meeting is in Tampa.

At this point in the season, it appears the division race is between the Falcons and Buccaneers. The Saints have just two wins and the Panthers just one.