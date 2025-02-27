Top safety prospect Malaki Starks, an ex-Georgia Bulldog, to meet with Falcons

Starks has been meeting with the other teams. He’s had formal interviews with the Dolphins and Buccaneers.

“I’m very knowledgeable,” Starks said. “I’m a really good leader. I think my biggest thing is being able to move around. Being able to line up inside, outside or in the box. Being able to understand the defense. Those are my biggest strengths.”

Starks plans to do all of the combine drills.

“I think I can come in and bring the juice,” Starks said. “Be able to move around, be a chess piece, so to speak. I think I can add value.”

Starks was asked who were his top five safeties in the NFL and he said, “Kyle Hamilton, Brian Branch, Budda Baker, Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard.”

The knock on Starks is that he flashed his playmaking ability early in his career, but did not sustain it over his career.

“I think I took (on) a different role this year,” Starks said. “Being in the position to go play in the slot or go shut down a side of the field. … The thing about defense is that you’re not playing by yourself. There are so many playmakers on the field. The job is to get it done as a group.”

Starks, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, started all 13 games last season and led the defense with 77 tackles, including four for a loss of 12 yards. He tied his career high with 10 tackles against Georgia Tech.

The Falcons appear set to let safety Justin Simmons enter unrestricted free agency. He started opposite Jessie Bates III last season. Also, Richie Grant, the starter in 2023, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.