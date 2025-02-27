Top safety prospect Malaki Starks, an ex-Georgia Bulldog, to meet with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia safety Malaki Starks, perhaps the top player at his position in the coming NFL draft, is set to met with the Falcons on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Starks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the interview after his media session of more than 18 minutes at the podium Thursday. The Falcons hold the 15th pick in the draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
“That would be awesome,” said Starks, who played at Jefferson High. “I’d get to stay home. I watched them growing up. They have a great history there. I just want to get my foot in the door anywhere.”
Starks has been meeting with the other teams. He’s had formal interviews with the Dolphins and Buccaneers.
“I’m very knowledgeable,” Starks said. “I’m a really good leader. I think my biggest thing is being able to move around. Being able to line up inside, outside or in the box. Being able to understand the defense. Those are my biggest strengths.”
Starks plans to do all of the combine drills.
“I think I can come in and bring the juice,” Starks said. “Be able to move around, be a chess piece, so to speak. I think I can add value.”
Starks was asked who were his top five safeties in the NFL and he said, “Kyle Hamilton, Brian Branch, Budda Baker, Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard.”
The knock on Starks is that he flashed his playmaking ability early in his career, but did not sustain it over his career.
“I think I took (on) a different role this year,” Starks said. “Being in the position to go play in the slot or go shut down a side of the field. … The thing about defense is that you’re not playing by yourself. There are so many playmakers on the field. The job is to get it done as a group.”
Starks, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, started all 13 games last season and led the defense with 77 tackles, including four for a loss of 12 yards. He tied his career high with 10 tackles against Georgia Tech.
The Falcons appear set to let safety Justin Simmons enter unrestricted free agency. He started opposite Jessie Bates III last season. Also, Richie Grant, the starter in 2023, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
D. Orlando Ledbetter's pre-scouting combine mock draft
It’s projected that the Falcons will try to improve their anemic pass rush, which finished with 31 sacks, next to last in the NFL last season.
Falcons plan to seek help for the defense at the NFL combine, draft
The Falcons currently hold the 15th pick overall in the draft and plan to use most — if not all — of their five picks to help the defense.
Will Kirk Cousins return and other burning questions facing Falcons at NFL combine
In addition to scouting the 329 prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Falcons will meet with several agents to help lay the foundation for the coming free-agency period.
Credit: File photo
