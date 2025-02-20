Pre-scouting combine mock draft: Falcons select edge rusher Mike Green

It’s projected that the Falcons will try to improve their anemic pass rush, which finished with 31 sacks, next to last in the league last season.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Georgia’s Jalon Walker are considered by many to be the top two pass rushers and likely will not be available at 15. The Falcons probably would have to trade up to get Carter and Walker.

Marshall linebacker Mike Green, who led the nation in sacks with 17 last, would be a great addition for the Falcons. He started his career at Virginia.

The Tennessee Titans have the top pick in the draft.

“They need to do their homework on (Miami quarterback) Cam Ward,” Jeremiah said. “If they feel confident and comfortable with him and they feel like he can be their guy going forward, I would not have any issue if they decided that’s the direction they went.”

The Georgia Bulldogs have 14 players who were invited to the combine. Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks are former Bulldogs projected to be selected in the first round.

“They’ve got a boat load of dudes,” Jeremiah said of the 14 players from UGA.

Walker may not participate in some of the drills.

“I anticipate when you see him run, if he does decide to run, he can run in the 4.4s,” Jeremiah said. “He’s got legit, legit explosive burst. He plays with a ton of energy. He’s a tone-setter.”

Walker likely will do well in the interviews.

“The thing I love about him, OK, I see that he plays with energy and passion,” said Jeremiah, a former NFL scout. “He plays fast and he’s physical. When you talk to the coaches at Georgia and they say this guy has rare off-the-chart intangibles.”

Williams’ last season was marred by injury.

“He’s got a lot of freaky qualities to him, freaky traits,” Jeremiah said. “He can really get off the ball. He’s got a lot of power and violence as a rusher. He can set the edge. It’s just that the production hasn’t been great, but (that’s) because the guy wasn’t healthy all year long.”

Starks likely will be available when the Falcons pick.

“You noticed him when he was younger,” Jeremiah said. “He kind of popped on the scene. Man, he’s such an easy mover. A fluid athlete, he just didn’t make as many plays this year. He made the big pick, a big-time athletic interception down the field in the Clemson game. Then after that, just didn’t make a ton of plays.”

Starks’ versatility will help him.

“I like the fact that he’s young,” Jeremiah said. “I think his best football is still ahead of him. I like the fact that he has safety/nickel (flexibility). He can do a lot of different things.”

Starks can improve his draft status with a good workout.

“I think it will be interesting to see how he works out and how he tests,” Jeremiah said. “But he’s right there, more so in the back half of the first round than the first half of the first round.”

This will certainly change after the combine, but here’s the pre-combine mock:

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

2. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

7. New York Jets: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi

8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

9. New Orleans Saints: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

10. Chicago Bears: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

11. San Francisco 49ers: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OT, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, DE, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Luther Burden II, WR, Missouri

18. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, QB Alabama

19. Tampa Bay Bucs: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

20. Denver Broncos: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalon Walker, DE, Georgia

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

23. Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

27. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

28. Detroit Lions: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

29, Washington Commanders: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

30. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State