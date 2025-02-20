Pre-scouting combine mock draft: Falcons select edge rusher Mike Green

The Falcons’ contingent is set to descend on Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine as they continue to get prepared for the upcoming NFL draft.
The Falcons, who have the 15th overall pick in the draft, will interview 60 players at the combine, which begins Monday, while getting all of the medical and mental testing on the 329 invited prospects.
“It’s a starters draft is how I would phrase it,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday. “At some positions, maybe we don’t have that superstar that we’ve had in year’s past, but we do have a boatload of starters, particularly on the defensive line. A bunch of really, really good players.”
It’s projected that the Falcons will try to improve their anemic pass rush, which finished with 31 sacks, next to last in the league last season.
Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Georgia’s Jalon Walker are considered by many to be the top two pass rushers and likely will not be available at 15. The Falcons probably would have to trade up to get Carter and Walker.
Marshall linebacker Mike Green, who led the nation in sacks with 17 last, would be a great addition for the Falcons. He started his career at Virginia.
The Tennessee Titans have the top pick in the draft.
“They need to do their homework on (Miami quarterback) Cam Ward,” Jeremiah said. “If they feel confident and comfortable with him and they feel like he can be their guy going forward, I would not have any issue if they decided that’s the direction they went.”
The Georgia Bulldogs have 14 players who were invited to the combine. Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks are former Bulldogs projected to be selected in the first round.
“They’ve got a boat load of dudes,” Jeremiah said of the 14 players from UGA.
Walker may not participate in some of the drills.
“I anticipate when you see him run, if he does decide to run, he can run in the 4.4s,” Jeremiah said. “He’s got legit, legit explosive burst. He plays with a ton of energy. He’s a tone-setter.”
Walker likely will do well in the interviews.
“The thing I love about him, OK, I see that he plays with energy and passion,” said Jeremiah, a former NFL scout. “He plays fast and he’s physical. When you talk to the coaches at Georgia and they say this guy has rare off-the-chart intangibles.”
Williams’ last season was marred by injury.
“He’s got a lot of freaky qualities to him, freaky traits,” Jeremiah said. “He can really get off the ball. He’s got a lot of power and violence as a rusher. He can set the edge. It’s just that the production hasn’t been great, but (that’s) because the guy wasn’t healthy all year long.”
Starks likely will be available when the Falcons pick.
“You noticed him when he was younger,” Jeremiah said. “He kind of popped on the scene. Man, he’s such an easy mover. A fluid athlete, he just didn’t make as many plays this year. He made the big pick, a big-time athletic interception down the field in the Clemson game. Then after that, just didn’t make a ton of plays.”
Starks’ versatility will help him.
“I like the fact that he’s young,” Jeremiah said. “I think his best football is still ahead of him. I like the fact that he has safety/nickel (flexibility). He can do a lot of different things.”
Starks can improve his draft status with a good workout.
“I think it will be interesting to see how he works out and how he tests,” Jeremiah said. “But he’s right there, more so in the back half of the first round than the first half of the first round.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
This will certainly change after the combine, but here’s the pre-combine mock:
1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
2. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
7. New York Jets: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
9. New Orleans Saints: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
10. Chicago Bears: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
11. San Francisco 49ers: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OT, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, DE, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Luther Burden II, WR, Missouri
18. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, QB Alabama
19. Tampa Bay Bucs: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
20. Denver Broncos: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalon Walker, DE, Georgia
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
23. Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
27. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
28. Detroit Lions: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
29, Washington Commanders: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
30. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State
