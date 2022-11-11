ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here are the inactives for the Falcons game against the Panthers on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Tight end Feleipe Franks, safety Erik Harris, cornerback A.J. Terrell, linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard/center Jonotthan Harrison, tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman.

The Falcons promoted offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Panthers inactives are quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, safety Juston Burris, linebacker Arron Mosby and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

