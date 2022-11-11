Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here are the inactives for the Falcons game against the Panthers on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.
Tight end Feleipe Franks, safety Erik Harris, cornerback A.J. Terrell, linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard/center Jonotthan Harrison, tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman.
The Falcons promoted offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Panthers inactives are quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, safety Juston Burris, linebacker Arron Mosby and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman.
