Inactives: Falcons at Broncos

1 hour ago

DENVER -- Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) were activated from injured reserve Saturday by the Falcons.

The Falcons (6-4) are set to face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The inactives include: cornerback Mike Hughes, tight end Charlie Woerner, cornerback Dee Alford, linebacker JD Bertrand, cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., linebacker Troy Andersen and tackle Brandon Parker.

The Broncos inactives: safety Brandon Jones, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, tackle Frank Crum, guard Calvin Throckmorton, tight end Greg Dulcich, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and quarterback Zach Wilson (third quarterback).

