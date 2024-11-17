Inactives: Falcons at Broncos

DENVER -- Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) were activated from injured reserve Saturday by the Falcons.

The Falcons (6-4) are set to face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The inactives include: cornerback Mike Hughes, tight end Charlie Woerner, cornerback Dee Alford, linebacker JD Bertrand, cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., linebacker Troy Andersen and tackle Brandon Parker.