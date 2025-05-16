Breaking: BioLab will not restart manufacturing at Rockdale plant after 2024 chemical fire
Falcons make roster moves along offensive line

Team adds rookie undrafted free agent Michael Gonzalez to bolster depth.
The Atlanta Falcons announced the addition of offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez to the active roster, along with the release of offensive lineman Joey Fisher. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

The Falcons made a couple of roster moves on Friday.

The team announced the addition of offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez to the active roster, along with the release of offensive lineman Joey Fisher.

Gonzalez, an rookie undrafted free agent, played at Louisville last season, and started every game for the Cardinals in the past two years.

At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Gonzalez was an All-ACC honorable-mention selection during his senior season. The Louisville offense averaged 449.2 yards and 185.2 yards rushing yards.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

