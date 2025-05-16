Falcons make roster moves along offensive line

The Falcons made a couple of roster moves on Friday.
The team announced the addition of offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez to the active roster, along with the release of offensive lineman Joey Fisher.
Gonzalez, an rookie undrafted free agent, played at Louisville last season, and started every game for the Cardinals in the past two years.
At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Gonzalez was an All-ACC honorable-mention selection during his senior season. The Louisville offense averaged 449.2 yards and 185.2 yards rushing yards.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Depth chart: How the Falcons’ new pieces fit the defense this season
Fixing Atlanta’s defense, which ended last season ranked 23rd, was the team’s major offseason project.
Falcons rookies will have chance to earn ‘significant’ playing time in 2025 season
After investing three first-round picks on two defenders in the draft, the Falcons are banking on youth.
Featured
Credit: special
Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal
Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.
Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law
The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.
Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown
Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.